Sunday Hospitality, the team behind the popular New York restaurant Sunday in Brooklyn, officially started their leap into the Downtown Los Angeles market with the grand opening of their sister restaurant Sibling Rival today.
Located on the lobby-level of the soon-to-open hotel The Hoxton, Sibling Rival began serving breakfast and lunch on Friday with a plan to begin dinner service on Sunday.
The restaurant, located with walking distance of the Theatre at Ace Hotel, is Sunday Hospitality co-founders Jaime Young, Adam Landsman and Todd Enany’s first restaurant outside of Brooklyn.
Chef John Taube, previously of The NoMad Los Angeles, was tapped to oversee the kitchen, which will serve new takes on American staples, like the wood-roasted rutabaga Rueben and the ranch fried chicken with smashed garlic potatoes, chicken gravy and roasted Brussels sprouts.
Brian Evans, Sunday Hospitality’s director of bars, will oversee the bar program. The menu features a bevy of craft cocktails and alcohol infused milkshakes.
Ennismore Design Studio handled the design of the 100-seat space, which favors a modern, almost Mediterranean aesthetic.
Sibling Rival is open daily.
At 1060 S. Broadway, (323) 405-9992 or siblingrivaldtla.com.
©Los Angeles Downtown News.