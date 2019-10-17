No matter where the thermostat finds itself, it’s always an appropriate time for ice cream and frozen yogurt. So expect plenty of action over at SomiSomi, a new ice cream and frozen yogurt shop that opened in Little Tokyo late last month.
Located across the street from the Federal Public Defender’s Office, SomiSomi specializes in Korean-inspired soft served ice cream, presented inside of a taiyaki, a Japanese goldfish-shaped waffle cone.
Each dish is customizable; visitors can mix and match flavors, filing and a taiyaki flavor to their choosing. Ice cream comes in traditional flavors like chocolate, coffee, strawberry and Oreo, as well as more inventive flavors like black sesame, horchata and ube.
The Little Tokyo space is the brand’s second location in Los Angeles, and 18th California location overall.
At 322 E. Second St. (213) 265-7769 or somisomi.com.
©Los Angeles Downtown News 2019