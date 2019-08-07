Gobble up tacos for a good cause when the annual Taco Festival fills Grand Park on Aug. 17 from noon-8 p.m.
Organized by the Boyle Heights-based nonprofit Jovenes Inc., which focuses on providing services for people 18-25 transitioning out of homelessness, the festival brings out scores of taqueros as well as musical performances, vendor booths and activities for the kids.
Participants will include Epic Tacos, Kogi BBQ, Rice Balls of Fire and Casa De Brisa.
The event is free, though a $5 donation is suggested.
At 200 N. Grand Ave. or latacofestival.com.
