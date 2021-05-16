Different chefs feel comfortable in different environments. While many prefer the intimacy of a small kitchen, from food trucks to hole-in-the-wall local haunts, Nathaniel Marcus, the senior sous-chef at the combo Ritz-Carlton-JW Marriott, prefers the massive corporate space a hotel kitchen provides.
Talking about Savoca, the hotel’s centerpiece Italian-Californian trattoria, Marcus said he loved “the style of it.”
“Everything’s different. When you’re working near the Staples Center, you deal with volume you don’t normally see at any other property,” Marcus said. “You don’t normally get to have that experience working at a standalone restaurant property really anywhere in Los Angeles.”
Savoca, which recently opened an outdoor dining area filled with isolated glass boxes called “the Cottages,” aims to marry Italian flavors with the kind of fresh produce-centric cooking that’s distinctly Californian.
The Cottages embody this goal, offering intimate Italian-inspired decor under the iridescent glow of the Staples Center’s massive screens. The effect is fascinating — a strange cross between Times Square and a Tuscan villa — where even during COVID-19 the yells of rowdy Lakers fans can score a picturesque family get-together.
“We’re not pigeonholed into a regional Italian cuisine,” Marcus said of Savoca’s culinary scope. “There are a lot of restaurants in Los Angeles like that. We don’t take that approach at Savoca. We have a larger range of dishes we can create. We have a lot more wiggle room in being inspired to create things that are based on Italian cooking but also things that are more playful and approachable.”
That playfulness comes through in its dishes. Californian ingredients bring new flavors to Italian classics, like a cherry-balsamic jam served alongside the burrata cheese appetizer ($11).
While not a usurper of the original’s throne, the semi-sweet complement to the creaminess and acidity breathed unexpected new life to an otherwise straightforward dish. It was also served with warm fried dough balls instead of crackers or bread, a decidedly American twist while enjoying the cheese.
Similarly, Savoca offers a unique take on “lasagna” ($23) — which it serves as a rolled-up eggplant, turned on its side, and presented in a tiny oven-baked skillet. The eggplant gives the traditional pasta a Californian flair and a distinct heartiness. Though light on the sauce, when all the flavors came together, it satisfies the itch for a traditional full-bodied lasagna, albeit more interesting.
“Doing the lasagna in a visually different manner, mixing types of dishes, like seafood cioppino, which is not an ‘authentic’ Italian dish,” Marcus said. “You can pick and pull from different inspirations.”
That cioppino ($18), itself a Bay Area invention of Italian immigrants, shows Savoca’s smaller spins on reliable classics, like its short rib ($30). The meat, falling apart with just a fork, is served simply on a bed of polenta with multicolored roasted carrots. The server described the dish as pot roast-like — another filling meal to counteract cool LA evenings.
“Savoca has a menu that’s more driven toward a shared experience or an intimate experience (for people) who are wanting to spend time with each other,” Marcus said.
Maintaining that intimacy runs deeper than the menu. Given the huge space and influx of hotel guests, tourists and Staples Center visitors, Marcus and the kitchen team need to stay coordinated and vigilant to keep up their high standards. Especially, as Marcus says, when integrity comes first.
“It’s always about integrity and understanding that the dishes you’re creating should be made as if they’re for your mother or family member or your close friend,” Marcus said.
“A lot of the stuff has been in existence in Marriott’s work culture. They’ve cultivated it over many decades. If you’re opening a restaurant, I don’t think you’d be able to develop the same handbook or rules and principles from scratch.”
That culture pushes employees to put extra work into the hospitality and the food. On the culinary side, they make all their pastas fresh in-house but avoid overemphasizing it on their menu to make the dishes still seem approachable. But the time that goes into it also inspires an appreciation for the team’s work, allowing every staff member to realize the effort that goes into their daily operation.
And their effort pays off. Especially in the intimate cottage setting, Savoca provides a personal restaurant experience that doesn’t feel artificially manufactured by a corporate kitchen — a quality noticeable from the fresh ingredients to the attentive service. Sitting underneath glaring advertisements and glass skyscrapers won’t trick anyone into thinking Savoca is something it isn’t, but like Marcus’ appreciation for his kitchen environment, sometimes that kind of experience is actually preferred.