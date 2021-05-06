The pandemic allowed guests to really appreciate the pleasures of outdoor dining.
Los Angeles definitely has the best weather for it. Yet, for some reason, there was no defined outdoor dining culture in the city, except perhaps for the various seafood shacks and boites along the beaches.
Due to the pandemic, restaurateurs were forced to use their parking lots or bus or bike lands as dining areas, with the city’s help. The positive reception suggests outdoor dining is here to stay.
Located in Hauser & Wirth, Manuela seemed to have anticipated the trend when it opened in September 2016. A full 70% of the restaurant’s seating capacity is housed on its sprawling outdoor patio area. Now, Manuela’s chef Kris Tominaga and his beverage director, Niki Kotantoulas, are doubling down on their already sizable outdoor dining wager.
“We wanted a different offering that satisfies a different need,” Tominaga said.
The Garden Bar at Manuela opened on April 16. With tables set among the restaurant’s nine raised garden beds and near the coop, where 11 rare-breed chickens provide eggs for the kitchen, the Garden Bar is a dedicated space for casual weekend tippling and tasting.
“The garden is a fully separate area,” Tominaga said. “It’s not connected to the restaurant. It’s maybe 100 feet away. It’s not far, but it’s not a part of the general seating. There’s a big archway, there’s graffiti on the walls, and it’s pretty big. We have string lights. It’s always been a great place to see the garden, where we grow the vegetables and herbs for the restaurant. But it was never really used, except for special events and things like that.”
The Garden Bar is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The bar area seats 33 guests and is walk-up only. “We want it to be ultra-casual. Really casual.” Don’t expect to order from the Manuela brunch menu, though.
“It’s a fully separate kitchen. It’s its own self-sustaining (operation), almost like a pop-up,” Tominaga said. “It’s kind of its own special thing.
“You know how some of these things come out from the current (pandemic) situation and it’s not how you would plan to open a bar. It’s more of an event on a weekend, a street market or gallery opening, but it’s just open to the public, so it makes it a lot more fun.”
Tominaga took over Manuela’s kitchen in 2018 from chef Wes Whitsell, who set an elevated Southern tone for Manuela. Tominaga maintained the Southern influence but drew inspiration from low-country seafood turns and the recipes of the legendary Black culinary doyenne Edna Lewis. There’s a humble biscuit on the Manuela menu that Tominaga worked on for five years to perfect.
The Garden Bar’s menu is simple and priced for casual weekend supping. Tominaga’s iconic biscuit is nowhere to be seen. Instead, there are four entrées, three side dishes and one dessert offering.
“This is really based around a charcoal grill and what we can do off of that grill,” Tominaga said. “I like the smell and the look of a big charcoal grill.”
For now, what comes off the grill is chili de arbol chicken served with white barbecue sauce and fries with bread and butter pickles ($16).
“We do a dry cure on it, and then we rub it with this chili de arbol mix that we make,” Tominaga said. “It’s really a play on piri piri, (which) for a lot of our demographic is too spicy. The chilis traditionally used in piri piri are a lot hotter.”
He is referring to the traditional Portuguese grilled chicken preparation that typically uses fiery African bird’s-eye chilis.
“We love the flavor of chili de arbol, so we use chili de arbol and a mix of different dried Mexican chilis,” Tominaga said. “We have this blend that we’ve been playing with for a couple of years, just tweaking it as we go. And it plays really well with grilled chicken. In the end, the full-circle inspirations (are) the Dino’s Chicken guys. So, the full play on that is the chicken and fries thing. To me, beer and wine and sitting in the garden and chicken and fries is a good casual meal that’s not too serious.”
The Garden Bar’s other menu choices include garlic shrimp with “pencil cobb grits” ($18).
Anson Mills provides the grits.
“They’re more difficult to cut, but they taste like fresh corn,” Tominaga said. “Rancho Gordo San Franciscano” beans served with queso fresco, pickled jalapenos and chips ($12) and baby lettuces, pickled carrots and red onion tossed with a dill yogurt dressing ($11) round out the list of “Plates.” Side dishes are simply smoked almonds ($6), pickles ($6) and French fries ($7). Dessert? Churros with cinnamon sugar ($10).
This is a bar after all. In addition to bottled and canned beers and an affordable list of wines, all by the glass or bottle, Kotantoulas has concocted new produce-driven craft cocktails for the Garden Bar. Highlights here include the Garden Gimlet ($14) served on ice with gin, cucumber, parsley, mint and lime; the Barcelona ($12) with Xalar vermouth, orange peel and olive; or the House Paloma ($14) with blanco tequila, grapefruit juice and lime. There are also two sangrias ($15) — orange, with orange wine and citrus vodka; and pink with rose wine, Meyer lemon vodka and watermelon with peach bitters. Bring a gang and order a pitcher ($55).
“The nice thing about it is it’s dynamic. It can change as we want to,” Tominaga said. “We can do one-offs. We’re looking at doing a Tiki night. So, we can be as creative as we want or we can be as consistent as we want, so we’ll see.”