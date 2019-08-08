The L.A. Live restaurant Triple 8 China Bar and Grill has made its exit.
The swanky Cantonese establishment on the north side of the complex has called it quits after four years.
Details behind the closure are slim and calls to the restaurant were met with a message that the phone has been disconnected.The restaurant has since been boarded up.
Triple 8, from restaurnateur debuted on the Olympic Boulevard side of L.A. Live in 2015.
The menu was packed with Cantonese dishes including Peking duck, chicken and pork dumplings, and crispy orange chicken.
