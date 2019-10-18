The mixed-use project Griffin on Spring officially wrapped construction March of last year, but now we’re getting a sense of what type of food options will be available on the street-level of the 24-story tower.
According to documents presented to the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council, True Food Kitchen, a national restaurant chain that specializes on health-conscious dishes, will take up the nearly 4,900-square-foot space, with eyes set on a 2021 opening.
The Downtown True Food Kitchen will ultimately seat 98 people indoors, and 39 people on a nearly 1,000 square-foot patio.
The space will be open daily.
The menu is flush with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-friendly options. If comparable to other True Food Kitchens, diners can expect salads, pizzas, bowls, burgers, sandwiches and full entrée plates like the lasagna bolognese and the grass-fed steak tacos.
Coming to 755 S. Spring St.
