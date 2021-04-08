Umami Burger in Downtown LA will celebrate the new TBS comedy “Chad” with a Persian-inspired dish, which will be available through April 27.
The burger draws inspiration from the show’s narrative and exploration of Persian culture, as well as 14-year-old Chad’s coming-of-age years and his quest to be popular in high school. The burger features a Kofta patty made with onions, garlic, herbs and spices. The patty is then topped with lettuce, tomato, mint cucumber yogurt, parsley and Kewpie mayo.
It comes with a recipe card for guests to recreate it at home with each new episode that airs, as well as a QR code for them to scan that links to the show’s website.
“As Umami Burger continues to explore partnerships in the entertainment world — whether it be music, film or television shows — we viewed TBS’ newest sitcom ‘Chad’ as an opportunity to really get creative with a burger recipe,” said Sam Nazarian, C3 CEO and founder.
“Umami Burger prides itself on celebrating unique flavor combinations, being truly one of a kind, and standing out in its own way, which is why we easily bonded with and related to the character of Chad and thought, ‘Why not explore that cultural coming-of-age story through a burger?’”
“Chad” stars Nasim Pedrad (“Saturday Night Live,” “New Girl,” “Aladdin”), who also created and produced the show.
Umami Burger will offer free Chad burgers from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, in celebration of the show’s premiere, available to in-person diners while supplies last.
The Chad burger will be also be available for purchase from the same LA locations via takeout and delivery through major platforms Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.
Info: umamiburger.com