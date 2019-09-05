The Jewelry District’s Seven Grand Whiskey Bar will soon have a new neighbor. V DTLA — named after the Roman five — is slated for a Friday. Sept. 13 opening inside of the former Mas Malo space (515 W. Seventh St.), according to representatives.
The all-day restaurant and bar is located just below Seven Grand and comes by way of Stockholm, Sweden. Tapping into the European social club vibe, the approximately 5,600-square-foot, two-level space will offer food including Genovese-style sourdough pizzas, salads and shareable plates, as well as an extensive cocktails program. The restaurant will also serve coffee drinks from Vagabond Coffee Company.
V takes nods from the space’s former life as a jewelry store into the new design. The store’s vault has been converted into an “intimate” dining space and the design team recreated the original jewelry counter to building V’s jade-colored, ground-level bar.
Other design details include mahogany display cases, aged wood tabletops, the restoration of the space’s ornate ceiling, an antique art collection, emerald tiles, art deco cabinetry, and lush greenery around the Seventh Street space.
Spanish graffiti artists Pichi & Avo were commissioned to provide street art for the restaurant.
According to the restaurant’s website, V DTLA will be opened Sunday-Monday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-midnight, and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m.
Coming to 515 W. Seventh St. or v.restaurant.com.
