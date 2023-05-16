When actress Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman raised the idea of founding a National Women’s Soccer League team in Los Angeles, they were met with rejections from investors born from a lack of belief that the franchise could succeed. Three years later, after its inaugural season, Angel City Football Club has become the largest majority female ownership group in professional sports and the subject of a new HBO Original docuseries debuting Tuesday, May 16.
The three-part series, titled “Angel City,” shows a behind-the-scenes view of the club’s genesis before embarking on a journey through its opening season. The story will follow the ACFC’s pursuit of their goal to consistently fill BMO Stadium and prove that the club can financially succeed while coping with growing pains and unexpected injuries to star players.
“It’s such a compelling origin story, and the unique aspect of being born out of Time’s Up was really inspiring,” director Arlene Nelson said. “The things that always stand out to me are the stories of the players, especially the OGs, the ones who have been around and in the league for 10 years, who initially received $5,000 as their salary. What made them come back year after year after year and play and train as hard as they possibly can? It’s extraordinary, and we are at a turning point, I believe, where the recognition is really starting to be there for the value.”
From the first episode, which will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max, the docuseries tracks Portman, Nortman and Uhrman’s process of building the club from the ground up, motivated by a passion to elevate women’s sports. Uhrman described it as a chance to fight for true pay equity for female soccer players while building what she believes will be one of the most valuable professional sports teams in the world.
“We knew it was the right moment in time … when the world was really talking about female empowerment, female leadership, giving equal access and opportunity and pay to women, and then the U.S. Women’s National Team goes and wins the World Cup two times in a row,” Uhrman said. “We believed that if we built (the club) with the community, with a bigger mission, with greater values, we would be able to drive the eyeballs, the fans, the sponsors to Angel City in a way that truly could change the sport and ultimately show that … women’s sports could be profitable.”
Despite the U.S. Women’s National Team’s successes and NWSL viewership reportedly increasing over 490% in 2020, Uhrman recalled that Angel City was a “hard sell” for traditional investors because of the ownership group’s approach. They were trying to balance “mission and capital,” leaving the investors questioning whether ACFC acted like a nonprofit or a for-profit entity. The club would also join a Los Angeles sports ecosystem with 11 professional teams, including two Major League Soccer clubs, along with USC and UCLA.
“It was frustrating, and it really took us time to find those people who understood it, that we weren’t building a club, but we were building a platform and a brand that not only stood for equity, but we were going to rewrite the playbook on how you could actually drive significant revenue to get to profitability,” Uhrman said. “In hindsight, it wasn’t surprising that celebrities and athletes understood that you could do both because they leverage their platform; they leverage their social network and audience to drive attention and awareness for their latest project, but also whatever cause means the most to them.”
ACFC’s current lineup of nearly 100 investors boasts iconic stars like Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Garner, Billie Jean King, Eva Longoria and Serena Williams, as well as 14 former U.S. Women’s National Team players, including Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm.
Despite the star power, Uhrman described ACFC as a representative of the community with a diverse and inclusive fan base that creates an atmosphere that’s “second to none.” She expressed hope that the new HBO docuseries will help showcase the value of each player as well as the club’s impact on the community.
“Driving attention and awareness for women’s sports is critical to help us grow, to … share that there is a different way to build a club where you can lead with purpose, where your goal can be both to have a positive impact in the community and to drive profit,” Uhrman said. “Ten percent of our sponsorship dollars goes back into the community. … We put over a million dollars to work last year and partnered with over 29 different organizations here in Los Angeles.
“We’d love to inspire other majority female teams to start a club or to invest in a club and to know that there’s another way to build it. … You can drive real value by demanding real value and investing in your community, in your players and in your product.”
As the director for the docuseries, which was produced by Portman and fellow Academy Award winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Nelson said that telling the story of Angel City required constant adaptation and strategy, particularly in balancing the amount of airtime dedicated to the club’s actions on and off the pitch.
“We had to strategically decide how we were going to attack this story because we didn’t have unlimited days to shoot and we didn’t have unlimited resources,” she explained. “We always, when we filmed a game, had a professional sports cinematographer because I absolutely wanted to make sure that the footage of the games was so elevated and matched the elite athleticism of these women. … Then, for training it was, ‘What story is going on this week, and how much does that link back up to our core story?’ We just knew that we couldn’t have any fat, any excess. We had to be really judicious.”
Nelson’s hope is that the docuseries reaches an audience wider than that of LA’s soccer fans and that viewers can appreciate the core of the story as it amplifies the athletes’ journeys.
“There’re misconceptions that people aren’t that interested in female pro sports. Well, go to an Angel City game and you will see that that is not true,” Nelson said. “When you go to a game, there is a different vibe there. … This last game, I went as a spectator and I totally understood what everyone has been talking about. … (It’s) unlike any other sporting event that you go to.”
Alongside the game day experience, Uhrman said that the founding ethos of ACFC was to create a space for young Angelenos to be able to benefit from the sport.
“We want to build a platform here in Los Angeles where we can truly provide access and opportunity to young girls and to nonbinary youth … (to show them) that no dream is too big if you work hard at it,” she said. “If you work hard enough, you can be a professional women’s footballer and make a living doing it. … We truly believe it’s still just the beginning, and we’re excited. There’s much more to build.”
From molding a franchise into existence to watching their new club battle at the one of the highest echelons of women’s sports, Angel City FC’s founders have blazed a new trail in the heart of LA, one that they continue to walk with pride and unrelenting support from their city into the dawn of a new season.