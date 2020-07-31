Monkey Knife Fight has teamed with AEG to be the exclusive fantasy sports partner of the LA Kings and the LA Galaxy and an official partner of the Ontario Reign.
The deal also marks MKF’s first partnerships with an NHL, MLS and AHL franchise and underscores the company’s overall commitment to helping grow the sports of hockey and soccer.
As the exclusive fantasy sports partner of the LA Kings and LA Galaxy, MKF will have an enhanced brand presence for the popular Los Angeles teams’ venues and online media channels.
For the LA Kings, MKF will have a premier corner in-ice logo, which will be featured prominently during all regular season home games at Staples Center.
MKF will also receive digital scoreboard and LED stadium ribbon board signage during all LA Galaxy regular season home games at Dignity Health Sports Park. This is in addition to the partnership elements it will receive with the Ontario Reign, which includes digital signage and in-game marketing elements during all of team’s regular season home games at Toyota Arena.
LA Kings and Ontario Reign elements will commence with the start of the 2020-21 NHL and AHL seasons, while LA Galaxy elements will begin with the launch of the 2021 MLS regular season.
The agreement is a continuation of Monkey Knife Fight’s plan to heavily target the Southern California marketplace. In addition to signing with Los Angeles’ NHL and MLS teams, in the past year the company has also partnered with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, MLB’s San Diego Padres, XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats, and PGA Tour golfer Charley Hoffman from San Diego.
“Our partnership with AEG is the perfect opportunity to help strengthen the MKF brand and reinforces our shared commitment to the sports fans we serve throughout Southern California, one of our most important and fastest-growing markets,” said Bill Asher, founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight.
“The LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Ontario Reign are three highly acclaimed teams, and we are incredibly proud to be a part of their ongoing success.”
Josh Veilleux, LA Kings senior vice president of corporate partnerships, added, “We’re excited about bringing Monkey Knife Fight into our family of sports partners here at AEG. Our global portfolio of assets includes some of the most iconic sports teams, facilities and live event offerings, which makes us uniquely positioned to bring our partners the very best. This partnership is an example of that, and we look forward to working closely with MKF to further strengthen its brand amongst our sports and entertainment fans in Southern California.”