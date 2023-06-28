Angel City Sports will host its ninth annual Angel City Games this weekend in a new setting: the University of Southern California.
The new venue will allow the games to more effectively market to their target audience of low-income individuals with disabilities who may not have seen sports as an option, Angel City Sports CEO and founder Clayton Frech said.
“We felt like being closer to the lower income ZIP codes was a really good thing for us locally,” Frech said. “Ten of the top (16) poorest ZIP codes are in close proximity to USC. … I also just really loved the way that USC fits in to the community.”
The Angel City Games is one of the largest adaptive multisport competitions in the nation. Each year the games gather hundreds of athletes with physical disabilities for clinics and competitions, as well as the opportunity to network with current and former Olympians, Paralympians and coaches.
Frech was introduced to the world of adaptive sports when his son Ezra was born missing his left knee and fibula, along with all but one of the fingers on his left hand. Determined not to allow his son’s condition to keep him from experiencing sports, he began learning as much as he could about the possibility of adaptive sports.
“When he was eight, I took him to a Paralympic competition out in Oklahoma that’s very similar to the Angel City Games,” Frech said. “I just fell in love with this idea of bringing a whole community together and learning in a clinic and then competing in sport together, and so I became sort of obsessed with bringing this idea to Southern California.”
Two years later, in 2015, UCLA hosted the first Angel City Games. In the eight years since, what was once a small event consisting of just track and basketball has grown to offer clinics and competitions in 17 different sports.
Athletes fall into one of three categories: blind or visually impaired athletes; seated athletes who rely on wheelchairs for mobility; and ambulatory athletes, or those who can walk without assistance despite an amputation or other physical disability.
Some sports, like wheelchair basketball or blind soccer, are specifically intended for one of these groups. Others, like track and field, have classifications for athletes with any sort of disability.
What makes the Angel City Games unique, however, is their role as not just an athletic competition but a community event. Each year the games bring together a community of athletes, coaches, volunteers, supporters and fans with disabilities of all kinds — and some without disabilities at all.
“We don’t really discriminate. If you don’t have a disability, it’s OK,” Frech said. “You can still sign up as an athlete and do whatever sports, and so that’s really cool for siblings, parents, even, of kids with disabilities, that can play alongside their kids.”
The games also provide a variety of events and programming outside of competitions and clinics to allow more newcomers to get involved with adaptive sports. Frech expects spectators to particularly enjoy the Hartford Experience Zone. Angel City Sports partner Hartford Insurance brings together what Frech describes as Angel City’s “Athlete Village,” consisting of several games, vendors and sponsor activities, as well as resources like massage tents, information booths for new athletes, and a veteran meet and greet.
“Anyone that’s there — volunteer, spectator or athlete — can pop into the experience zone and do a little rowing or do a little golf and shoot some hoops,” Frech said. “That’s kind of cool because there really aren’t that many opportunities for the broader community to try our sports, and so this is a place for them to do that.”
The Angel City Games
WHEN: Games run from Thursday, June 29, through Sunday, July 2
WHERE: University of Southern California, University Park Campus
COST: Free with registration
INFO: angelcitygames.org