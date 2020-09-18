Over a century ago, Barlow Sanatorium was built in Los Angeles. Fast forward to 2020, and Barlow Respiratory Hospital is nearing its goal of completing the next phase of its historic rebuild.
Located on Stadium Way, Barlow Respiratory Hospital has been supporting the community for years, and now it must rebuild to ensure that it is capable enough to support incoming patients.
Dodgers legend Ron Cey, who helped the Dodgers win the 1981 World Series, has been involved in the process of the rebuild for a couple of years now. Just last year, he won the Barlow Respiratory Hospital legacy award.
“I was always impressed with the building,” Cey said. “And then I realized it was a respiratory hospital. The involvement came much later, and it was really kind of neat. The personnel who work there have a really good thing going.”
When COVID-19 hit the United States, the country was faced with a lack of respirators and hospitals that are equipped with them. Barlow Respiratory Hospital was one of the few in the country that was already accustomed to using them, so it quickly became a site to treat COVID-19 patients.
“It takes a lot of teamwork to run a hospital, and that is what is happening at Barlow,” Cey said. “You need individuals who are pulling on the same end of the rope, and these people are good at that, and patients that go in there to be treated will have excellent care.”
Cey was a member of one of the most successful infields in Major League. An infield loaded with talent needs teamwork to make a successful team, and Cey wishes the country would work more as a team to deal with this deadly pandemic.
“I wish the country was paying a little bit more attention to teamwork,” Cey said. “We can’t keep peeling this scab off and pretend that things are going to get better if people don’t do their fair share. Barlow is doing that, and hopefully they will have continued success and support for years to come.”
A virtual fundraiser is slated for 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 21, to honor the hospital and people who have been involved in its rebuild. Featured members of the virtual evening include Cey, Dodgers legend Steve Garvey, Dodgers superfan Larry King and Dodgers legend play-by-play announced Vin Scully.
Barlow Respiratory Hospital sits just outside Dodger Stadium, and when the rebuild is complete, Cey believes the hospital will receive even more recognition.
“Anytime a pandemic breaks out and you have a place like Barlow that is front and center doing the work that they do, then you’re going to be well respected,” Cey said. “I’m proud to be associated with it.”
There are many hurdles that need to be cleared before a hospital is renovated. The hospital needs to have the funds to go ahead with a big rebuild, and it needs to have support from the community. Barlow Respiratory Hospital checks both of those boxes, and Cey believes the hospital will be well respected for time to come.
Aside from Barlow Respiratory Hospital, there is one hurdle that Cey is unsure will be completed, and that is his hometown Dodgers winning the World Series this year. With COVID-19, a shortened season and many rule changes in place this year, he thinks there are many teams that could spoil it for the Dodgers.
“They’ve been there before, and they’ve done exactly what is expected of them when it comes to regular season,” Cey said. “But it doesn’t necessarily end up the way they wanted to be in the postseason.”