Christian Okoye inducted into Hall of Fame: Former NFL player turns dream into reality

The nightmare had a dream. It was 1996 and the former NFL star running back was four years removed from completing an All-Pro career as a running back with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Known as the Nigerian Nightmare — his playing days were highlighted by setting a number of franchise rushing records including total yards and touchdowns in a season — Christian Okoye was being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
As the former Azusa Pacific University standout was making the trip from the Midwest to his home in Southern California, it hit him then like he hit the hole on the gridiron: Does California have an equivalent honor?
“I thought of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame and Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. They have one in Orange County and San Diego. Riverside too,” he said. “But I’ve never heard one encompassing our entire state.”
Okoye, originally from Nigeria, got to work. He had a vision, and it started with a series of phone calls to fellow sporting legends.
Bill Walsh. Tommy Lasorda. Eric Dickerson. John Wooden. They provided feedback on his grand idea. What helped move the concept forward was everyone’s enthusiastic support.
A few months later, the California Sports Hall of Fame was inducting the Class of 2007.
And what a “class” it was, with Reggie Jackson, Jerry West, Marcus Allen and Chick Hearn. They were in the Anaheim Convention Center receiving their awards.
A total of 19 inaugural members were honored that evening, and everyone living attended but one person. Even the soft-spoken Okoye was in awe.
“Wow. It was a dream come true,” he said. “I’m a huge sports fan and all of these people were there. So many of my heroes, and to see them in person at our event was amazing.”
Now in 2023, Okoye’s continued hard work will see the 100th induction this June in Ontario. The perseverance shown by Okoye in this tribute to the best in sport mirrors his own rise in coming to America.
Okoye played soccer until he was 17 while growing up in Nigeria. He was also an accomplished sprinter and thrower on his high school track team. In 1982, he won seven National Titles during college in the shotput, discus, and the hammer. In all, he snagged 17 All American honors in track and field and football.
Two years later, Okoye was surprisingly omitted from his country’s Olympic team. It was then that he joined his college football team. Ultimately, Okoye was selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 1987 draft, just the second Cougar ever picked in the draft.
Despite playing all those years in KC, California remained home for Okoye, a star off the field as well. The Christian Okoye Foundation helps underprivileged children assume their role in society through education and sports. He has continued that concept with the California Sports Hall of Fame.
“Promoting Education Through Sports” is the motto of Hall. Okoye feels strongly that the California Sports Hall of Fame support and promote education and sports among children throughout the Golden State.
“It’s important to me, because I know how I grew up. I grew up a poor kid who loved sports. I know that sports helped me be where I am today, and it’s helping a lot of kids go where they’re going to go,” said Okoye, a father of three who lives in Rancho Cucamonga.
“I just figured we’re going to use the same recipe as my foundation for the California Sports Hall of Fame. It has allowed more kids to get a head start thinking about their future.”
Over the years, the Hall of Fame ceremony has been held in different spots, including Cabazon. Okoye’s next goal is to create a permanent display for the hall that recently hit the 25-year anniversary. Like Okoye charged down the football field, that vision is taking shape.
In 2023, new management for the California Sports Hall of Fame was established. The Greater Ontario Sports and Entertainment Authority now works closely with Okoye to continue the goals and to grow his organization’s two plus decade efforts.
“Hopefully, by the end of next year, we’ll have a physical place.”
The tedious work is noticed by those recognized.
“I had followed his NFL career as a star and feared running back, yet found Christian to be very humble and engaging and friendly,” said retired LA Kings broadcaster Bob Miller, who was honored in 2011. “Christian does a marvelous job in arranging a list of nominees for induction each year and organizing the voting and the induction ceremonies.”
Ask Okoye to name some of his favorite inductees and he will say that the list is just too long. But as a former track and field standout, names like Rafer Johnson, Dwight Stones and Mike Powell were automatic selections … and sentimental favorites.
Another moment that made an indelible impression on Okoye was the braveness showed by Walsh, the Hall of Fame football coach. In 2007, Walsh fulfilled the commitment to his friend and was at the very first event despite battling leukemia.
Okoye reflects on the entire California Sports Hall of Fame experience, and the journey on the whole, and graciously acknowledges it has indeed been a dream come true.
“It has been very, very successful. I enjoy it tremendously and I walk around with a big smile on my face.”
The California Sports Hall of Fame celebrated the Class of 2023 this year with an inductees list that included Terry Donahue, Alexi Lalas, Rick Lozano, Kenny Easley Jr., Dave Stewart and Norm Nixon. The induction ceremony was held at the Ontario Convention Center. To learn more about the California Sports Hall of Fame, vist californiasportshalloffame.org.