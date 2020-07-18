Clayton Kershaw knows there’s no guarantee baseball’s COVID-19 plans are going to work.
He’s going to play baseball anyway.
“I think there’s a trust factor with Major League Baseball and the player’s union—trust that we’re doing everything we can possibly do,” the Dodgers ace said on a Zoom call. “We want to play baseball and they agreed to let us be here and try to get this off the ground, and I feel like we should give it a shot.”
As one of baseball’s best pitchers, Kershaw has moved into a leadership role with the Dodgers, but he doesn’t expect to babysit his teammates as they work to avoid COVID-19 away from the ballpark.
“I think everybody knows the rules and that all of this is on us, at least to some extent,” he said. “I don’t know how much we’re going to have to harp on it, because we all want to give us the best shot to get through the season.
“Some guys are going to be as safe as possible and still get it, but we have to do everything we can.”
Like his teammates, Kershaw has an added incentive to get the 2020 season underway. The Dodgers have won seven straight NL West championships but still haven’t won a World Series. They won the pennant in 2017 but lost to the Houston Astros—yes, the Astros team who famously drummed their way through the season. In 2018, they lost another World Series, this time to a Boston Red Sox team that has also been linked to sign stealing.
With the addition of one of baseball’s best young hitters in Mookie Betts and the sport’s best prospect in Gavin Lux, the Dodgers might never have a better chance to win the franchise’s first championship since 1988.
And Kershaw doesn’t want to hear that it won’t count.
“I’ve thought a lot about that,” he said. “Sitting on the outside, it is a 60-game season with no fans and all of the other stuff, and that’s going to look different. That’s really true. It’s not going to be like anything we’ve ever done. This season is going to be a category all by itself. But we’re all going into it on a level playing field, and we’re going to have exactly the same postseason.
“I don’t think it is fair to say it deserves an asterisk—whoever manages to win this is going to be very happy.”
Knowing how good the team could be, Kershaw made sure he was going to be ready when the season started—something that didn’t surprise Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
“You all know Clayton—he was going to show up with his arm ready to go,” Roberts said. “He said he’s already thrown three-plus innings in the last few days, so this shortened camp isn’t going to be a problem. He’d go out and pitch right now.”
Roberts knows the joy of winning a World Series—he was a big part of the 2004 Red Sox championship—and he wants to give his players every chance to experience that moment.
“We’re going to talk to the players and address how important it is for them to be responsible,” he said. “What they do in the clubhouse and away from the park is going to have a direct on their teammates, on the club and on the industry itself.”
Along with the pandemic, this American summer has focused on the Black Lives Matter movement. Every team will be dealing with possible protests as well as other ways to support the community, but it will have more importance for Roberts. He’s one of only two Black managers in the majors—Dusty Baker will be running the Astros after A.J. Hinch was fired in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal—and they each have a chance at history.
In the 117 years since the first World Series, Cito Gaston (1992 and 1993 Blue Jays) is the only Black manager to win the sport’s ultimate prize. Roberts goes into this season as the favorite to become the second, but he knows that is only part of the story.
“I think I’m going to be doing a lot of listening this year—more than I’ve ever done before,” he said. “Given what has happened in this country in the last few months, I’m going to need to be sensitive to everyone’s concerns and questions about all of it. It’s a bigger responsibility than it was in March, but it is also an opportunity.
“I’ve always believed if we can make more people socially aware—get them looking outward as opposed to inward—we’re going to do better.”
The Dodgers aren’t going into the season at full strength. David Price, a key member of the Red Sox team that beat the Dodgers in 2018, decided to opt out of the season because of the pandemic.
With a Cy Young and seven All-Star appearances, Price could have been a significant boost to the Dodgers rotation, but Kershaw isn’t upset about players taking the year off.
“My family is here, so I can go right from home to the park and back and feel great about it,” he said. “It’s going to be harder for guys who aren’t in that situation, and I understand any player deciding the risk is too big. I support everyone’s choice to make the right decision for themselves and their families.”
Kershaw’s made the decision to play, and he wants to do it as soon as possible.
“I really, really missed the game over the last four months,” he said. “I missed coming to Dodger Stadium, pitching and being with the guys.
“It’s great to be back.”