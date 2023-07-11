Adam Carolla did not grow up dreaming of being a famous podcaster. If anything, a young version of the popular, enduring on-air personality envisioned himself enjoying the sporting life at the highest levels.
“I played high school football,” he said. “On offense, I played guard and on defense I played inside linebacker. I led the team in tackles and was named Best Defensive Player at North Hollywood High in 1981. I even got recruited by some smaller colleges.
“But because my family was poor and downtrodden, and I couldn’t fill out the applications, I never went to that next level.
“I also played baseball, but I was more passionate about football. Just one of the many ways I’m like Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders.”
Or maybe the clever Carolla could have been the next great Lakers star. It seems like a birthright.
“As my fans know, my parents were too lazy to give me a middle name so when it came time to get my license, I just threw ‘Lakers’ in there on a whim. I’m an LA guy so it made sense. Still waiting for those season tickets though. Maybe I’ll change it to Clippers next time I have to renew.
“Podcasting is in my blood. My father was a podcaster. My grandfather was a podcaster. My great grandfather was podcasting on a steamer from Italy on its way to Ellis Island. So, of course, I grew up wanting to be a podcaster.
“I’m being a jerk, but podcasting wasn’t even a thing when I started doing it in 2009. I was essentially just trying to figure out a way to stay connected to my radio audience.”
The podcast part of that naturally is tongue in cheek. The medium did not become widely popular until some 10 years ago, yet Carolla owns a Guinness World Records mark for the most downloaded podcast. The popular “The Adam Carolla Show” podcast, which drops for free five days a week via PodcastOne and be heard anywhere podcasts are available.
Why has it been so successful?
“I have so much success in the medium because even though I don’t understand the technology of it, I understand the importance of being real and staying connected to your audience,” Carolla said.
“Listening to a million hours of talk radio driving to and then busting my tail on construction sites taught me how to authentically connect with people.”
A former carpenter, Carolla is seemingly everywhere. And his resume is incredibly unique.
He was the co-host and co-creator of “The Man Show” with Jimmy Kimmel. He was the co-host of the nationally syndicated radio call-in show “Loveline” with Dr. Drew Pinsky.
“When we did a ‘Man Show’ bit with Tommy Lasorda, he said he could have coached me onto the roster of the Dodgers,” Carolla recalled.
“He thought I had some pop in my bat, and I still take that as a huge compliment from an L.A. sports legend. I also got to play in a couple celebrity games at Dodger Stadium and it’s just cool being on that field.”
Carolla was a regular on “Crank Yankers,” another yet show he co-created, and other Carolla-led popular TV projects include a home improvement show on TLC, and a car show on Speed.
“I do a lot of vintage racing so if you count that in terms of what kind of athlete I am these guys, there is that,” said the soon to be 60-year-old who was also featured on “Dancing with the Stars.”
Speaking of automobiles, Carolla is now paired with another legendary comedian, actor and fellow car enthusiast in Jay Leno. The duo is partnering with the producers of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp to launch the first Comedy Fantasy Camp. Taking place in Hollywood, the new experience will offer participants the opportunity to work with premier comedy talent this October.
“LA is such a disaster as far as traffic and parking I don’t know how anyone can get to a game on time,” Carolla said.
“If you want to see the Rams opening game at SoFi you have to leave your house sometime around Memorial Day. I’ll leave early if it’s a blowout but if it’s a good game I’ll hang out.”
Throughout his many incarnations in the entertainment industry, Carolla’s great passion for sports has not been too far behind. Nor is his well-known cutting humor.
“I’m a Rams fan and I’m glad LA has a team again. There were a lot of dark years there where I had to root for St. Louis, even though I couldn’t find it on a map,” said Carolla, also the author of two books that have reached New York Times bestseller status.
Comedian, actor, radio personality, host, author. Currently on tour with his stand-up The Adam Carolla Show act, which includes many upcoming dates in Southern California, the long-time area resident also has a tremendous passion for boxing…and he has been able to marry that with his full-time gig in entertainment.
“I always had an interest in boxing and had done some amateur stuff. I had a friend who went to college with a guy who owned a chain of gyms called Bodies in Motion,” Carolla said.
“I met him and offered to teach there and was promptly counter offered to buzz off because I wasn’t an ex-pro. But I counter-counter-offered to use my construction background to hang the speedbags and generally spruce up the place in exchange for the chance to teach a class. I started assisting one of the regular teachers and when they eventually opened another location in Pasadena, I was able to help build it in exchange for teaching three or four classes a week. I’ve always liked coaching people up.
“That’s why I’m excited about this Comedy Fantasy Camp I’m doing with Jay Leno. And being a boxing instructor directly led me to meeting Jimmy Kimmel and striking up a friendship and partnership that continues to this day. Boxing is directly connected to me having a broadcasting and comedy career.”
An Evening with Adam Carolla
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13
WHERE: Ice House Comedy, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena
COST: Tickets start at $30
INFO: icehousecomedy.com