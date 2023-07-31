Nine months. Kylie Thompson was missing all the fun. A junior on the renowned Redondo Union High School (RUHS) girl’s lacrosse team, all Thompson could do was watch. June 4, 2023, was a long way off.
One year earlier, as a sophomore, Thompson led the squad in goals and finished fourth overall in team scoring (the three leaders in points that year were seniors). The team went 18-3, and the squad captured its 13th consecutive Bay League championship.
Thompson played in all 21 games. The future was bright. She was healthy. And then she wasn’t. Playing in a tournament on the East Coast with her club team on June 22, 2022, Thompson suffered a torn ACL of her right knee.
“I felt a great deal of pain during a non-contact drill,” Thompson said. “An ACL tear didn’t even cross my mind. There wasn’t much to think about then because I was in so much pain.”
The on-site trainer thought she pulled a hamstring. One week later, Thompson received a comprehensive medical report. One word described the moment: devastation.
“The doctor didn’t even sugar coat it. She said it as I walked in. For me it was like a movie scene moment. I was in shock. I called my friend Morgan. I needed her to calm me down. It helped as I really felt like everything was gone. I had surgery a month later.”
Nine months. That is the approximate recovery time for the injury, which features a tiny body part – the anterior cruciate ligament is approximately an inch long – that runs diagonally in the middle of the knee, while stabilizing it to prevent the tibia from sliding in front of the femur.
Beyond Thompson’s upcoming junior high school season being wiped out, the injury came at a time in which college recruitment in lacrosse is front and center.
Thompson — who plays the position of attack — decided to turn a negative into a positive. Not able to take the field with her friends and teammates, she went back to her scouting roots. She attacked the problem head-on.
“I decided to turn this into my Gold Award. A Gold Award is a Girl Scout’s take action project to her community. I decided to help educate young athletes on ACL tears, especially female athletes — and I wanted to document my recovery journey.”
Thompson took to her sporting community with a message of education: Learn about injury prevention in female athletes. Partnering with the Research and Education Department division of Cedars Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, she spearheaded an ACL Symposium. She helped organize top doctors to be by her side as she talked on stage about her injury, and what those listening can do to try and help prevent something like it.
“I wanted to turn tearing my ACL into a positive and I was excited to share the result of those efforts to do so,” said Thompson of the event held at the RUHS Auditorium in February. There, they discussed how one in 10 Division 1 college female athletes will tear their ACL.
The surgeon removed Thompson’s ACL and replaced it with another graft. At the four-month mark, she was cleared to start running at a leisurely pace. At six months, she graduated to more difficult exercises and movements.
Thompson documented it all on social media.
“Instagram was my way to help people in my age group understand this is happening. I got great feedback. It helped motivate people. I also wanted a way to show that this is hard.”
Nine months after surgery, she was cleared for non-contact practice drills. But not before sharing more on the topic. Call it a teaching moment for teachers.
“I taught the Redondo Unified School District physical education teachers in March how to implement prevention exercises into their PE curriculum,” Thompson said. “My hope is these teachers can help have an impact on prevention for all students they teach.”
Thompson’s injury, unfortunately, has been a common theme in soccer, basketball, and her chosen sport of lacrosse. It’s a daunting injury. Approximately 70 percent of ACL tears are non-contact injuries. Girls are also much more susceptible to the injury than men.
According to the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, estimates of women athletes’ ACL injuries range from two to six times greater than that of male athletes. The peak age is 15-19. There are 200,000 to 250,000 ACL injuries annually in this country, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. The rate has doubled the last 20 years.
“One moment during recovery that was important to me was when I met a girl who was 10,” Thompson said. “She explained she tore her ACL, and her parents told us how important this is to them because of their daughter. That was a big moment for me, especially seeing someone way younger than me – the age of my brother – struggling, and how I am doing something to prevent this from happening to other athletes no matter the age.”
Four players from the 2022 USA Women’s Lacrosse Team were forced to overcome a torn ACL. That gave Thompson, who plans to play in college, even more hope.
Thompson was fully cleared 10 months to the day of her surgery. Then came June 4 — a return to action with her club team in Irvine feeling a mix of emotions.
“I was excited to play again but didn’t want to not put too much on myself,” she said. “I didn’t want to feel like I had to be the player I was before the injury. I am still working toward coming back to full strength. A lot of it is mental,” she said “But it was most important I had fun playing the sport and just being back on the field. It wasn’t about being nervous or anxious. It is a hard process being out for so long and catching up to the speed of the game.”
Her senior season starts in February. She has big goals (literally) for her final high school campaign. Good health is at the top of the list. Thompson also wants to be a key part of another Bay League championship, and to improve upon the program’s incredible mark — under head coach Tom Borgia, RUHS has 108 wins and 10 losses all-time — in a very competitive division.
“I really want to win the league again,” she said. “Especially my senior year. I also just want us to play well, to play as a team. In CIF we have been semifinalists. Maybe this is the year we can go even further. I also want to continue to show that lacrosse in Los Angeles is really good.”