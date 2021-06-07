The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their promotional schedule following the end of the state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions.
On June 15, California’s economy will fully reopen, dropping the mask requirements for fully-vaccinated individuals in most situations and allowing sports venues to return to full capacity.
The beginning of the festivities starts on June 15, dubbed “Reopening Day”, with a Justin Turner bobblehead giveaway as the Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies. There are nine other bobblehead giveaways during the rest of the regular season. The first 40,000 fans will receive the giveaways, except on June 15, when only 25,000 Turner bobbleheads will be handed out. Other giveaways include a World Series replica ring and a Mookie Betts jersey.
The Dodgers will continue to host special events, such as a tribute to the 40th anniversary of the 1981 championship team on July 25 and the return of Friday Night Fireworks on June 11. Kids Run the Bases will also return after most Sunday games following June 15. Viva Los Dodgers will also return on the last Sunday of every month. The final Viva Los Dodgers event, La Gran Fiesta, will be on Oct. 2.
Themed games will also return, beginning with LGBTQ+ night on June 11. Mexican Heritage Night, Teacher Appreciation Day, Filipino Heritage Night and Dia de Los Dodgers will also return later in the season.
Tickets for special events and the rest of the season are on sale now at dodgers.com/ticketpacks.