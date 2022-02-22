As fans dream of a baseball season this year — the MLB and its players remain locked in a battle with the goal to produce a new collective bargaining agreement — the Dodgers’ work in the community does not stop.
Typically, a Dodgers Dreamteam consists of strong pitching, an aggressive approach on the basepaths, and a lineup featuring star sluggers. It is a recipe for success. The term this winter, however, took on a whole new meaning as the Dodgers in February announced the renaming of its flagship charitable program.
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) has always taken great pride in being bigger than baseball. In fact, it has ambitions to be the city’s premier charity.
“We envision a city where everyone regardless of ZIP code has the opportunity to thrive,” the team said in a statement.
“We are tackling the most pressing problems facing Los Angeles with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all Angelenos.”
The front office team then took the field at Dodger Stadium to help tell more of the story, including how Dodgers Dreamteam (formerly Dodgers RBI) will help provide critical resources and services to the next generation of Dodgers fans who have experienced social injustices.
“We have been working on this for two years, to ensure that we show up for Los Angeles in a bigger way and to, frankly, renew our commitment to LA,” said Nichol Whiteman, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ chief executive officer at a press conference.
“With our new program name being unveiled — Dodgers Dreamteam — we have a renewed sense of purpose to continue to serve our youth.”
“What we want to do is help young people and what their dreams are,” added Earvin “Magic” Johnson, owner, Dodgers; board member, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation; and chairman and CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises.
“Whatever role the now Dodgers Dreamtime can provide is what we are going to do.”
Whiteman, Johnson and retired first baseman Adrián González were at Chavez Ravine to officially unveil the rebrand. Dodgers Dreamteam, a comprehensive sports-based youth development program, according to the team, will partner with 13 affiliate partners to deliver sports-based programming. In addition, wraparound services for 12,000 young people are the plans, as is further supporting communities and families across the city.
Like any good baseball team — and the Dodgers are that, having qualified for postseason play the past nine years — Dodgers Dreamteam has big goals.
Among them: training parents and coaches to create a youth sports environment that fosters social and emotional learning opportunities and increasing participation of underrepresented groups, specifically Black youth, girls and teens.
Since moving to Los Angeles in 1958, the franchise has been a pillar in and around the Southland and beyond. On the field, the team has always been at the forefront of change. Whether it was Jackie Robinson becoming the first African American player in Major League Baseball or Mexico’s Fernando Valenzuela and Japan’s Hideo Nomo becoming new baseball heroes from a foreign land, the Dodgers have never wavered from responsibility.
“When we bought the team with all the other Dodger owners, we said we wanted to win on the field, but we also want to win in the community as well,” said Johnson, a winner of five NBA Championships as a player with the Lakers and the recipient of his first World Series ring in 2020.
The organization has also heavily invested off the field. Since 1995, the Dodgers have spent more than $40 million in programs and grants to nonprofits, and fundraising has increased by 1,000% since 2012.
The hard work there has also not gone unnoticed. In 2020, the team’s foundation was awarded ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, Beyond Sport’s Sport for Reduced Racial Inequalities Collective Impact Award, and the Aspen Institute Project Play Champion. In 2021 it was the prestigious Robert Wood Johnson Sports Award making its way to Downtown Los Angeles.
“What the LA Dodgers Foundation does in the city, does in our community, is just incredible,” said González, the former Dodger. “I am honored to be part of it and to show the new jerseys the kids are going to be wearing. This is making a big impact on the kids. I love everything about it.”