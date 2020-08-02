Mookie Betts doesn’t want to be thought of as the face of the Los Angeles Dodgers franchise.
After signing a 13-year, $365 million contract extension on July 22, he might not have a choice.
As Betts pointed out on a Zoom call, the Dodgers won the last seven NL West titles and two National League pennants without him. He’s not going into a situation where he’s going to be expected to carry a mediocre team to a championship.
“When I got here and saw all the talent here, you understand why they’ve won so many division titles in a row,” he said. “It’s an honor just to be part of an organization with the kind of history the Dodgers have built over all these years. They don’t need someone to come in and be the face of the Dodgers. They just need me to come in and do my job.”
The Dodgers have been in the postseason 11 times in the 21st century, but they haven’t won a World Series since Kirk Gibson’s home run helped them beat the Oakland Athletics in 1988. At 32 years, they are on their longest drought without a championship since the Brooklyn Dodgers won the franchise’s first title in 1955.
Betts wasn’t born until October 7, 1992—days after Los Angeles hit rock bottom with a 99-loss season. For some franchises, 100-loss seasons are fairly common, but that’s not tolerated in the Dodgers organization. The last time they hit triple digits was in 1908, when the Brooklyn Superbas and ace pitcher Kaiser Wilhelm—not that Kaiser Wilhelm—went 53-101.
The 1992 season was the beginning of the end of the Tommy Lasorda era, but none of the eight managers to follow him have gotten the franchise a seventh championship. In 2016, they hired a manager who already had a World Series ring—Dave Roberts was a postseason hero for the Boston Red Sox when they ended their drought in 2004.
Roberts took the Dodgers to the World Series in 2017 and 2018 but lost the first time to the can-banging Houston Astros and the second time to American League MVP Mookie Betts and the Red Sox.
For the past five seasons, Betts has been the best American League player not named Mike Trout, and he’s put together the first half of a Hall of Fame career. However, the Red Sox decided last winter they weren’t willing to pay the quarter-billion dollars it was going to take to sign him after the 2020 season, so they looked for a trading partner.
The Yankees had the cash, but the Red Sox didn’t want to send them another superstar, especially on the 100th anniversary of selling Babe Ruth to New York. The Dodgers, though, were a perfect choice. They have unlimited amounts of cash and a desperate need to find the player who can finally get them another victory parade.
“We’ve always tried to build a culture where this team would be a destination spot for players—somewhere they get and never want to leave,” team president Andrew Friedman said. “We want players from other organizations looking longingly at us and wanting to be here. So the goal was always to get Mookie here and make a good impression on him.
“We were hoping he’d fall in love with the culture and go out and help us win all the way from opening day in March to the World Series in October.”
The Dodgers have deep enough pockets to feel confident in a bidding war for any player, but they also know how much the Yankees and Angels would like to steal one of their stars. Before the pandemic hit, they were already sounding Betts out about a long-term commitment.
“We had some conversations during spring training, but the world changed on us and everything got put on hold,” Friedman said. “It was obviously in the front of our minds, and we really wanted to find a way to make it work for everyone involved.”
It didn’t take Betts long to realize he didn’t want to worry about free agency.
“I wasn’t exactly sure what they had going on out here, because I’m on the East Coast,” he said. “But I talked to people and I learned how they do things and how they win every year. That’s when I realized this is obviously the destination—you want the Dodgers to be your last team. It feels great to know I’ll be here for 13 seasons, starting with this one.”
Thirteen years is a lifetime in sports—Betts will turn 40 as the contract expires—but he’s convinced this is the perfect moment.
“I thought about 13 years and I realized I’ve been working my whole life to get here,” he said. “You dream about getting to the point where you can get this kind of commitment from the team you want to spend your career playing for. Having that come true is a blessing.”