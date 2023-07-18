It was a season for the ages. Even if it looks like Orel Hershiser hasn’t aged in 35 years.
As the Dodgers enjoy the anniversary of their 1988 season — a campaign 35 years ago in which Hershiser broke records, won awards and was standing on the mound when the final World Series out was recorded in winning fashion — the Bulldog is still a daily fixture at Dodgers games as a club broadcaster.
And the lore of the Bulldog still lives on in infamy at his home. Sort of.
“When my wife and I are in a discussion, she says, ‘Don’t bring the Bulldog out.’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t make me take the trash out.’”
Yes, even World Series MVPs have to take out the garbage.
The World Series MVP was just one of the many high-profile trophies accumulated by Hershiser, famously nicknamed Bulldog by manager Tommy Lasorda. He won the Cy Young Award, the NLCS Award and he even earned that year’s Gold Glove Award.
But for Orel Leonard Hershiser IV, it was all about the team.
“It was a great team that never said die. We were a team of misfits. Fred Claire made a great move before the ’88 season. We got Kirk Gibson in second look free agency. We traded Bobby Welch to get Alfredo Griffin. (We) added Jay Howell and it was a feisty team. Add guys like Mickey Hatcher and Rick Dempsey and all Fred — who was getting beat up in the media — wanted to do was bring back guys who were tough and wanted to win.”
Bulldog was the nickname Lasorda bestowed on Hershiser. He told the modest right-hander with boyish looks, glasses and a mild-mannered personality to fight like a bulldog, to attack hitters like a bulldog.
Furthermore, Lasorda told him he didn’t like the name Orel. But the affable skipper loved how the 1988 National League Champions and winner of 94 games completed the regular season, with Hershiser leading the way.
Topping the senior circuit in wins with 23, the New York native made a lot of history for Los Angeles’ team in the process. On Sept. 28 of that season, he broke Don Drysdale’s remarkable record of 59 consecutive innings of not allowing an earned run. The record dated back to 1968, and ironically Drysdale called the streak as the team’s radio announcer.
As Hershiser’s historic regular season came to an end, he carried that momentum and success into the playoffs. In Game 1 of the NCLS, he started and pitched eight more scoreless innings against the mighty New York Mets.
The series went all seven games. Hershiser was the MVP, excelling as a starter and reliever — even garnering a save — and was on the mound for the final out in his inspirational Game 7 shutout at Dodger Stadium.
“Hershiser did something that we may never see again in our lifetime,” said Lasorda in a past interview on Spectrum Sportsnet LA.
“First of all, to break Don Drysdale’s record, which I always thought was unreachable, (and) then to see what he did from the middle of August through the playoffs, through the World Series where he pitched a total of 109 innings, and 105 of them were scoreless.”
As the Dodgers were winning playoff games, their high-profile acquisition from the previous offseason was hobbling. Hershiser of course won league’s top individual award in the pitching category, but Gibson — the eventual winner of the league’s MVP that same year — was battling a left hamstring injury and a right knee injury.
Down by a run in the ninth inning of Game 1 of the World Series, Gibson was a last second, surprise pinch-hitter. Oh, the drama at Chavez Ravine.
After Gibson lifted Dennis Eckersley’s infamous 3-2 backdoor slider into the right field pavilion, Lasorda called it the most memorable moment of his life.
“It was one of the great moments in the history of the Dodgers, no question about it,” said Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrin, who retired last season after calling 64 years of Dodgers Baseball.
“In 1988 then, he was not supposed to play. He was hurt but he came through in the ninth inning that helped give the World Series to the Dodgers.”
It was Gibson’s lone at-bat in the Fall Classic.
The workhorse Hershiser meanwhile was on the mound for the final out, pitching in the ninth inning of Game 5 at Oakland. It was a major upset en route to the franchise’s sixth championship.
Though he won more than 200 games in the big leagues and went on to pitch for three other teams beyond Dodgers blue before finishing his playing career with the team in 2000, part of Hershiser’s popularity has always been his humbleness.
One of the game’s great stars of his generation — the ’88 campaign was the second of a three-year stretch in which he was named to the All-Star team each season — Hershiser was a late (17th round) draft pick who weighed 190 pounds.
He has always come across approachable, like he would be sitting in the outfield stands where Gibson’s ball landed. Spend time around Hershiser and you witness his grand sense of humor. Geez, just watch the local TV car commercials he appears in where he, um, dances.
At a recent fundraising event honoring local sports legends in Pasadena, he mingled with baseball fans and shared stories of his career. During the evening, a series of photos taken by Dodgers team photographers Jon SooHoo and Andy Bernstein chronicling his career allowed him to reflect back.
“Athletes are concentrating so much. We don’t really know what it going on around us.
“You go back, and you see great photos and see our emotions and see our intensity and see the fans and see your parents and see Tommy (Lasorda) in the background cheering,” said Hershiser, who turns 65 years old in September.
“When you win it is hard to even lose the focus then. You think there is still one more pitch. Then you look at the photos and you realize what it was really like, what the emotion really was. You feel the moment, you appreciate it, and you love it.”