The Los Angeles Dodgers will host their eighth annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium, presented by Blue Shield of California, on Friday, June 11.
A special-event ticket package includes a game ticket in the fully vaccinated-only section for the 7:10 p.m. game against the Texas Rangers and an exclusive Dodger Pride-themed T-shirt. Tickets are available at dodgers.com/LAPride.
Dodger owners Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss will be in attendance. The Dodgers and long-time community nonprofit partner LA Pride will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with drink specials in the pavilion bars, a special recognition of frontline workers from Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ community and additional guests.
Friday Night Fireworks will also return that night — set to a special mix from DJ Bowie Jane — and all vaccinated fans will be welcomed down to the field to view the show.
“The Dodgers take so much pride in celebrating Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ community and are excited to host our eighth annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium, which continues to grow into one of the biggest Pride nights in all of professional sports,” said Erik Braverman, Dodgers senior vice president of marketing, communications and broadcasting.
“After a trying year apart, we’re looking forward to working with our great partners to welcome the LGBTQ+ community back to Dodger Stadium for a fun and safe in-person event.”
Pride Board President Sharon-Franklin Brown said her organization is looking forward to continuing its partnership and having the Dodgers’ support.
“Our LGBTQ+ Night is always a night our community looks forward to, and we know that this year it is more important than ever to have moments like this to bring our community together to celebrate Pride month,” Brown said.
In addition to LA Pride, the Dodgers work with many community partners for the night, including:
Outsports, a sports news website focusing on LGBT issues and personalities in amateur and professional sports. Outsports is the world’s leading gay-sports publication.
Varsity Gay League (V.G.L.) is the nation’s original Queer+ recreational sports league, established in 2007. With 25,000 members across 19 cities, V.G.L. is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion by connecting players of all ages and skill levels, however they identify, with new ways to socialize and play.
The Greater Los Angeles Softball Association (GLASA) is a gay and lesbian slow-pitch softball league committed to providing an opportunity for both gay and nongay participants to compete in an environment conducive to the gay community.
Hi Tops Sportsbar, a casual sports bar with an LGBTQ focus in West Hollywood.
To accommodate as many fans as possible for this event, all tickets available through the special event ticket pack link will be in the fully vaccinated-only sections.
In the fully vaccinated-only sections, social distancing will not be required, and fans will be seated directly next to other parties.
These sections will be reserved for fully vaccinated patrons (i.e., patrons age 16 and older for whom at least two weeks have passed since they received their final vaccine dose) and children between the ages of 2 and 15 who can provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19.
Children younger than the age of 2 do not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Face coverings must be worn in the fully vaccinated-only section, except while actively eating and/or drinking in the ticketed section. More information on the fully vaccinated-only sections is available at dodgers.com/vaccinationzone.