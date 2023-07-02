One of the highlights of the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) schedule is a special edition of El Tráfico featured as a special attraction.
LAFC, reigning MLS champs, travels to the Rose Bowl on July 4 to face the host, LA Galaxy. The intercity rivalry makes its debut in Pasadena at a historic venue the home squad knows well.
Before moving to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in 2003, the Galaxy played at the Rose Bowl from 1996-2002. The first game in franchise history drew 69,255 fans. The team’s tenure at the Rose Bowl also ended with a championship, the first of an MLS-best of five for the Galaxy.
One of the team’s initial stars, goalkeeper Jorge Campos, enjoyed playing at the Bowl in an upstart league.
“After we scored out first goal, I knew it was home,” he said. “It was interesting to try and play professional soccer in the United State for the first time.”
Campos, like many then, was curious about MLS. He became the first international player in MLS/Galaxy history when he signed his contract. He ended up playing two seasons in LA and was a fan favorite for his acrobatic style of play and the colorful attire he wore in goal.
His favorite memory? That’s easy, he said. It’s his first game.
“I was not sure I was going to be in the first game because I was playing in the Mexican league playoffs, but when I got there, it was a crazy lot of people,” the former Mexican standout goalie said.
Campos believes the strong Mexican soccer tradition in Los Angeles helped the fledgling league in those early days in particular. The league has grown since, but nobody really knew what to expect on any given week.
From a business perspective, the attendance for each game fluctuated. Campos believes a big reason for that can be attributed to the purchasing habits of Mexican American fans. Campos said they generally lean toward buying tickets the day of the game, which can lead to apathy if the team is losing.
In 1998 the Galaxy, one of the original 10 teams in the league, had an MLS-best 21,784 season tickets sold. For one game in 1999, the team played before an announced crowd of 7,581 fans. Not a great look in a cavernous stadium.
On the field, Campos never forgot the first time he saw his new playing surface.
“There were no rocks,” he said with a smile. “When I came here, we practiced in a parking lot outside, fields that were maybe for baseball or football. But as kids that is what we always did. But now, of course, it’s more popular. Everywhere I look I see soccer teams; I see the kids playing.”
Players such as Campos, Eduardo Hurtado and Martin Machon eventually left LA. Mauricio Cienfuegos’ run with the franchise came to an end, too, after eight seasons. These moves had an overall negative effect.
But one player in particular — Cobi Jones — quickly grew into the face of LA Galaxy.
Before Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane and Zlatan Ibrahimović, Jones was Mr. Galaxy. He grew up in Southern California. He attended UCLA. With his dreadlocks, it was no stretch he would be the “hair apparent” to soccer greatness.
“His mentality was different, and I loved to play with him,” Campos said. “He enjoyed playing, and he is a funny guy along with being a very good player.”
In 1998, Jones enjoyed his best year with Galaxy. He finished second in MLS with 51 points, and several individual awards followed. In 2005, he became the last player in MLS to remain with his original team since 1996. He is now in the Hall of Fame.
As a local high school player, Jones had zero plans for playing college soccer. Later he would be the ultimate performer inside a venue that regularly hosts Bruins football games.
The game on July 4 will be the next great spectacle in the 100-plus history of the Rose Bowl. A sellout crowd will set a new attendance record for an MLS match, which has soccer fans excited.
“This rivalry has, from day one, delivered an energy and electricity that, together with incredible moments and memories on the pitch, has established it among the most engaging not only in Los Angeles but across MLS,” LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman said. “It is only fitting that we are now taking it to one of the most iconic venues in all of sports.”
The 2023 campaign marks the 28th season in Major League Soccer and the sixth season in LAFC history. The game in Pasadena is also a rematch of a 2022 Western Conference Semifinal, which LAFC won, 2-1, on Oct. 21 en route to their first MLS Trophy to cap off a terrific season (LAFC became the second team since 2012 to win MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield in the same year). El Tráfico is the nickname for the rivalry between the two LA-based clubs.
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC at the Rose Bowl
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
WHERE: Rose Bowl Stadium, 10001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena
COST: Tickets start at $44
INFO: stubhub.com