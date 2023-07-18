Family Ties: Soccer success is twice as nice for father, ex-baseball star

Denny Hocking earned a paycheck from the Twins. Denny Hocking knows all about twins.
A native of Torrance, the former El Camino College standout enjoyed a 13-year big league playing career. He spent the bulk of his time with the Minnesota Twins, highlighted by a trip to the postseason in 2002. Unfortunately for Hocking, his dream trip to the World Series ended that October as Minnesota fell to the Angels in the American League Championship Series.
The organization Hocking grew up rooting for some 30 miles away — where he and high school buddies would seek out tickets in the stadium parking lot — earned its first world championship then, with Hocking physically inactive. More on that later.
And it was also during Hocking’s time as a baseball player that his future sports world would change. Times two. In 1999, his wife, Venetta, gave birth to Penelope and Iliana, a set of fraternal twins. Those ladies are carving out their own path in pro sports, and dad could not be any prouder.
“One of my daughters was asked to go back to the draft in Philadelphia. My wife went with her. She was in the auditorium, anticipating her name being called pretty high. I saw on TV that selection.
“In the later rounds, my other daughter was playing solitaire on her phone with her back to the TV. When the person came on and said ‘With the 44th pick, Gotham FC chooses … ’ she turned around and screamed at the television. So exciting.
“It was just a bizarre, bizarre day. We were so happy for both of them, and they each have had their own story of success to get this far.”
It might be a small footnote in the Minnesota baseball record book, but Hocking is the first father of a set of twins in Twins history. This past January, however, more Hocking history was made when his twins became the first set of sisters to be drafted in the same year in National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) history.
The Chicago Red Stars selected Penelope Hocking, a forward, with the seventh overall selection. Gotham FC selected defender Iliana Hocking in the fourth round.
Both selections bested dad — the 53-year-old Denny was chosen in the 52nd round … a round that does not exist anymore at the annual MLB Draft.
“I told my daughters, ‘You guys only beat me by about 48 rounds — congratulations.’”
Growing up in Anaheim, Penelope played at USC for four years. She grabbed a number of honors including Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2018, and in 2021 she earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors for the third time at USC.
For her fifth year, she joined the team at Penn State University.
Sister Iliana also went out of state, playing all five seasons at the University of Arizona. Like her sister, she was a former prep standout at Canyon High School, which is about 10 miles from Angel Stadium, where their dad played all those years as a visitor.
Play in front of 40,000 fans? No problem. Watch your daughters compete against each other, well …
“It was absolutely the worst day of the year for me,” said Hocking when USC would play against Arizona. “I didn’t like it, and in the four years that they played, USC beat Arizona each time. Again, it was by far and away the worst day of the year for us.”
The girls started playing soccer in an Orange County rec league when they were 5. Dad coached them. But when the girls started displaying talent beyond their peers, it was time to “go out of our little fishbowl up here in Anaheim Hills.”
Fast forward ahead and they are playing in a game in front of 30 college scouts.
Penelope and Iliana are taking off in their soccer cleats while Hocking’s baseball life comes full circle. His spikes in a closet, Hocking wears a suit, working as a broadcaster for Angels games on Bally Sports West. A few years ago, Hocking served as a manager and coach in the Angels minor league system.
A regular at The Big A, Hocking said he holds no grudge against the ’02 Halos. Another factor in that series is he didn’t even get a chance to compete after a freak injury.
“I catch the final ball in the ALDS, and I run out and jump on the dog pile. I’m lying there for a second, and I go to just get up, and my finger had gotten stepped on; a spike went right through my right middle finger. It’s almost like a reaction of pulling your finger out when you slam it into a car door or drawer.
“It was just gushing blood. You go from the best moment in your baseball life to walking into the clubhouse, clenching my right hand. Everybody’s popping champagne. I’m on a training table.”
The affable Hocking isn’t one to dwell on negatives. He has too much fun.
At work, he follows every move made by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.
“There are times when I can’t believe I’m getting paid to do TV. I love talking about how an organization works. After games, after a tough loss, I can help relay what’s going on in the clubhouse to a broadcast.”
Away from pro baseball, his focus is on the soccer pitch, even though his girls love baseball, too.
“When I played with the Twins, they liked Minnesota, but for the most part they’ve grown up Angels fans — heavy, heavy Angels fans. One of my daughters literally watches every game on her laptop. One game this year the Angels beat the Rockies 25-1. She couldn’t believe it herself.”
Self belief is what helped Hocking reach his goals. Rookies Penelope and Iliana are trying to realize their full potential.
One more Hocking could end up being drafted. First round? Fourth round? 52nd round?
“Our son Jarrod is a rising sophomore on the UCLA baseball team. Hopefully, hopefully my son fits in somewhere in-between them and me in the future.”