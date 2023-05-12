In the wake of their joint venture Red&Gold Football, founded to provide young talent with a developmental pathway to first-team soccer, FC Bayern Munich and Los Angeles Football Club have unveiled the first FC Bayern and LAFC Elite ID Camp, which will run from Wednesday, June 7, to Friday, June 9.
The camp, which is limited to 100 qualified players selected by the FC Bayern and LAFC academy staff, will provide top-level male and female youth players born between 2005 and 2008 (U-15 through U-19) the opportunity to learn from and be scouted by coaches from MLS champions LAFC and Bundesliga champions FC Bayern. For three days, FC Bayern academy coaches will immerse the selected players in the club’s methodology.
FC Bayern is one of the great powerhouses of world soccer, a talent factory that’s fueled German international triumphs and solidified the Bavarians as a dynasty in the Bundesliga.
The announcement comes at a time when the United States Soccer Federation is experiencing an identity shift, with British soccer executive Matt Crocker taking the helm as the new sporting director for the U.S. men’s national team with a heightened focus on youth development.
“The impact of a coach to impact (a youth player’s) love for the game is huge,” said Crocker, who served as head of England’s youth teams for seven years.
“We have to build a landscape where soccer is accessible for everybody. … Socioeconomic background should not be a stumbling block of whether a child can fall in love with soccer or fall out of love with soccer.”
Players identified by FC Bayern coaches at the Elite ID Camp will have the opportunity to attend an array of prestigious FC Bayern programs, including but not limited to joining Team USA at the FC Bayern Youth Cup Finals, FC Bayern World Squad, FC Bayern Global Campus and more.
Qualified players interested in the opportunity to participate in the Elite ID Camp can submit applications for evaluation at lafc.com/bayern-camp.