To help strengthen financial identities and empower Angelenos throughout the city, Los Angeles Football Club has partnered with financial technology company Esusu, which has become the club’s official rent reporting platform.
The partnership will introduce the Captain of the Match program, which will showcase members of the LAFC community at each MLS home game at BMO Stadium, and the Free Kicks for Free Rent sweepstakes, which LAFC fans can enter to win one month of free rent paid by Esusu. Winners will be announced via email and social media throughout the season.
This is the first sports partnership in Esusu’s history. For co-founders Wemimo Abbey and Samir Goel, it’s an opportunity to uplift Angelenos struggling to pay their rent in a time of economic uncertainty.
“This program … it’s a win-win,” Goel said. “We stand by the community. We help all stakeholders, and with LAFC in particular, we know a large portion of their fans are renters. They are local Los Angeles natives, and we’ve seen costs of rent go up in Los Angeles and cost of goods go up in Los Angeles. This is a way that we can support (them).”
Esusu’s founding in 2018 was inspired by Abbey and Goel’s life experiences and upbringings. Abbey grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, and was raised by his mother and two sisters following the death of his father. After immigrating to the United States, Abbey and his mother had no credit score.
“We walked into one of the biggest banks in Minneapolis to borrow money and were turned away,” he described. “My mother sold my dad’s wedding ring. We borrowed money from church members, and that’s how we got started in America.”
Goel grew up in an immigrant family from New Delhi, India. When they moved to the United States, he witnessed the challenges his parents faced to make ends meet without a credit score and basic financial resources.
“Inspired by that experience, Samir and I started Esusu on the core premise: No matter where you come from, the color of your skin and your financial experience, they shouldn’t determine where you end up in the world,” Abbey said. “The way we really make that happen is primarily through our rent reporting products.”
Esusu was built to break down barriers to financial stability, as an estimated 1 in 10 U.S. adults are currently deemed “credit invisible,” with no credit history at one of the three credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian or Transunion. The company currently reaches over 3.5 million rental units across all 50 states.
For their new partnership with LAFC, the Esusu leadership duo didn’t want to simply slap their logo on the stadium, but to create meaningful change among the club’s fan base and wider community instead.
“The focus of engaging with LAFC is really to invest in a very diverse supporter base … and then create really rooted relationships in the local community,” Abbey explained. “The real ethos here is investments in the communities, having a meaningful tie … and really being a true fabric of LAFC’s community.”
Goel added that the need for Esusu’s work and partnership with LAFC has “never been more pronounced” across LA in the wake of the pandemic and in the midst of widespread economic hardship.
“Over the past couple years, what we’ve seen is renters’ savings dwindle while their credit or debt, so to speak, has skyrocketed,” he said. “Renters have basically maxed out all their credit and debt vehicles. They don’t have much savings left, and at the same time we’re in this recessionary period where people are struggling in the economic market.
“With inflation, the cost of basic goods, the cost of rent, all these core essentials have gone way up, but wage growth has relatively remained stagnant. So you have this scenario that I’ve just painted where renters are low on savings, they’re high on debt utilization and their earnings are now basically keeping pace with the rate of inflation, so they’re going to be struggling even more to cover basic expenses like rent.”
Goel added that landlords have also felt the strain of the city’s current financial landscape, as they often don’t have the capacity to reduce rent due to increased interest rates.
“Many of them are actually not able to pay their own mortgages, and then with commercial banks failing and whatnot, there’s also less financing options to go around,” he said. “When (Angelenos) have that financial emergency or shock, whether it’s a job loss or a health emergency or they’re just trying to make it work and the economy’s not the greatest right now, we can stand by them cover one to three months of rent and help them get back on their feet.”
Abbey and Goel’s hope for the future is to combat the homelessness and wealth disparity seen throughout LA by using their platform to help Angelenos establish credit and begin a “wealth-building” journey.
“What we want to do as a company is to create a win-win-win construct, build a different form of capitalism and something we call ‘justice capitalism,’ whereby doing ‘well’ and doing ‘good’ are by no means mutually exclusive,” Abbey said. “Currently the status quo in our dear city of Los Angeles is just not sustainable. … We want to roll up our sleeves and get involved in the community. Being involved in LAFC and the strong vibrant supporter base is just the starting point. … We’re really excited and, in our opinion, the best is still unfolding and definitely yet to come.”
LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman described Esusu as a company that shares the club’s values and acts as a “force for good” in the community.
“Esusu’s mission of bridging the wealth gap and working to help improve credit scores and debt-income ratios in our community is vital,” he said. “We are eager to make a difference together.”