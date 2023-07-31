Quentin Lake is indeed at home in Southern California.
As a kid from Irvine, he was a standout football player at Mater Dei High School. He took his talents to UCLA, where he played in 35 games, and in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft the hometown Los Angeles Rams called his name.
Last year as a rookie, he played in his first nine NFL games. The future appears very bright … just don’t tell the young safety that.
The 24-year-old Lake does enjoy comfort. But he is not yet that comfortable in his blossoming pro career with the LVI Super Bowl champs.
“You can’t take anything for granted,” Lake said. “For me, you always have to work hard. The overbearing message is you don’t know when opportunity comes, and nothing is given to you. Everything requires hard work.
“Whatever path you take in life needs hard work to real success.”
Lake, the son of a former NFL standout, is grateful. He just does not take anything for granted.
Lake bucked the NFL odds by making the Rams roster one year after being selected 211th overall in the draft. His last name is recognized by many longtime football fans.
After a well-earned personal trip snorkeling and surveying the natural beauty of The Aloha State via helicopter, his major focus is making sure his dream job continues.
“Was I disappointed I was picked in the sixth round? I was,” he said. “I know what I can do. I am not going to say I felt slighted, but I knew I could prove my worth.”
Last season with the Rams he made his NFL debut during Week 10 at SoFi Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals. It was the beginning of nine consecutive games he appeared in to close out his inaugural season.
Lake had 10 tackles and one sack. In the final game he played his best football — six solo tackles, two assisted tackles and that sack at Seattle.
“I never had one sack in college. My first sack came in the NFL. Pretty ironic.”
Lake admittingly saw progress as the season went along including overcoming injury. The team, meanwhile, lost seven of those nine contests to conclude the ’22 campaign with a disappointing 5-12-0 record.
One year removed from being a Super Bowl winner, nobody in the Rams organization was happy.
“At the end of the day you want to win games,” Lake explained. “Last year, the injuries set us back. We look forward to it now. We have some key pieces returning and I want to do my job and contribute. You play to win. You don’t play to lose.
“I have been working hard in the offseason as have a ton of other guys. Winning is the reason we work this hard. Another trip to the Super Bowl for the Rams is the goal. We are excited about the season.”
He knows nothing is a given, especially in the NFL. He cannot help but circle one particular game on the 2023 calendar, however.
On Oct. 22, the Rams hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is one of eight regular season games in Inglewood. For Lake and his family, it has added meaning.
Carnell Lake played 10 seasons with the Steelers. He was a five-time Pro Bowl defensive back there who made the league’s All-1990s team.
“My dad might show up to that game with a Terrible Towel in hand,” said Lake with a chuckle. “My family has a deep-rooted connection with the Steelers. But we are Rams fans now, no doubt about it. It will be interesting, but my family will be there to support me. He keeps close tabs on the Steelers too.”
Like his son, Carnell was a standout at UCLA. As a linebacker from 1985-88, his name is popular in the UCLA football history books.
Quentin, who actually grew up preferring basketball over football, chose to be a Bruin on the field knowing he would have a good chance to play right away. He also chose UCLA because of the impressive academics.
“A lot of people think I went there because my dad went there. That wasn’t the reason,” said Lake, who graduated with a degree in Sociology.
“Westwood felt like home right away. It helped put me in a position to get to the next level too. The coaches got me ready for the NFL. I have nothing but love for them and it was nothing but fun.”
He also had a big picture plan.
“Let’s say football failed. I would have a degree from a prestigious university.”
At Westwood, the younger Lake initially redshirted before debuting in 2017 as a reserve. As a sophomore he was a starter before a wrist injury.
Playing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection as he tied for the team lead with interceptions and tackles.
During those 35 games over five seasons at UCLA, Lake collected 128 solo tackles and made six interceptions. The Rams were among several NFL teams to take notice of Lake, known for being instinctual in finding the ball on the field as opposed to possessing blazing speed.
Lake’s dad, a coach at numerous football programs since retiring as a player, simply wanted to watch.
“I never really wanted to coach Quentin,” his dad Carnell told NFL Network. “I held off as long as I possibly could until I knew he would be ready for some kind of higher-level type coaching. ... I just wanted him to have fun early on in his childhood which he did, and I wanted to be there and witness as much as I could without interfering. I think it worked out well for him.”
Like his dad with the Steelers, Lake wears No. 37 (the same number he wore as a Bruin). They are both listed as 6-foot-1 on the back of their football cards. His locker at SoFi Stadium is some 10 miles south of his old college campus. A resident of Irvine since he was in third grade, Lake can practically walk to training camp in The OC.
“This is a dream and I pinch myself. I am really, really playing in my backyard. My family is able to participate as are my friends. A very familiar environment was also key to help make this an easy, quick transition,” Lake said. “It is fantastic to be part of this organization. It is successful, open, and welcoming. We have great coaches. We have great characteristics. We have great morals. That helps me as a player not only succeed but also have fun.
“I am a grown man playing a kid’s sport. It is nothing shy of an incredible blessing. I do sit back and say, ‘Wow I am home. I am living the dream.’ ... I am just so grateful.”