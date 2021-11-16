The Los Angeles Marathon welcomed 13,000 runners back for its 36th annual event, bringing Angelenos, runners, friends and family together for another year of tradition on Nov. 7.
This year’s marathon started in Dodger Stadium and led runners through a 26.2-mile course, passing Los Angeles landmarks like the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the TCL Chinese Theater with a finish line in Century City.
The historic marathon’s cash prize totaled at $20,000 this year, for both men’s and women’s categories, and prized first-place runners with $6,000, $2,500 for second place, and $1,500 for third place.
Kenyan athlete and long-distance runner John Korir took first place along with Welsh marathon runner Natasha Cockram, both of whom crossed the finish line in under three hours.
Laurie Gestal, senior director of marketing for the McCourt Foundation (TMF), a nonprofit organization that currently holds the LA Marathon’s operating rights, said, “This has been a really tough 18 months for everybody. … It’s great to be back together, running as a community, with a little bit of normalcy coming back.”
The LA Marathon went on as usual in 2020, right before Los Angeles and the nation began to close, state by state, to quarantine and socially distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two postponements in 2021, one in March and one in May, resulted in the marathon finally being held in November.
Gestal, mentioning that TMF partnered with 45 local and national charities, said, “The charity aspect of the LA Marathon is one of the special parts about what we do. … (Giving back through charity has) been ingrained in the history of the marathon from the beginning. That’s forever a part of who we are.”
Among the thousands of marathon runners in attendance, all with unique stories, backgrounds and intentions for running in the historic marathon, LA Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell and a group a part of the Skid Row Running Club ran together for the marathon’s 26 miles.
“(Skid Row Running Club) was founded 10 years ago when a gentleman who I sent to prison came back to my courtroom,” Mitchell said of the origins of the nonprofit running club, which he founded and leads.
“For some reason, he liked the way I treated him, even though I sent him to prison. So, when he got paroled to the Midnight Mission, he wanted me to come down and meet the people who were involved in his recovery.”
Mitchell recalls the Midnight Mission administration asking him if there was any way he could help with their recovery program. After giving it some thought, Mitchell decided on running.
“I knew how important running was for my own health, both physical and mental, and I thought it would be a good fit for people who were putting their lives back together,” he said.
Mitchell said that the beginnings of the running club started out “humble,” with only four to six runners showing up. Fast forward to 10 years later and the club has expanded and has 40 to 50 runners, he said.
“Ten years ago, the first marathon we did as a club was Los Angeles,” Mitchell said. “We’ve done every LA Marathon since then. It’d be crazy for a Los Angeles-based running group to not do the LA Marathon.”
The running club, however, has grown, and Mitchell described seeing “the larger world” as something important that he likes to incorporate into the running program. Effectively, this means the Skid Row Running Club participates in other marathons, beside the LA Marathon, “in Ghana, in Vietnam, in Rome (and) a bunch of places in between,” according to Mitchell.
“A lot of our runners have some very difficult times in their past, whether that be addiction, estrangement from their family, a loss of job, and there’s a whole litany of things that come to people who experience addiction and homelessness. …
“But, when the (marathon’s starting) gun goes off and everybody’s got their shoes and running attire, that’s not how you’re identified. You’re identified as an athlete, as someone who has set a lofty goal for themselves, and you’re determined to accomplish it. That (mentality) is what the program is about. Not their past but what are the positives in the future that they can aspire to,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell invites anyone interested in joining the club or who would like to just run with the Skid Row Running Club to “just show up.” They meet in front of the Midnight Mission, at Sixth and San Pedro streets, at 6 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Jocelyn Rivas, a 24-year-old marathon runner from El Salvador who immigrated to the United States when she was 6 years old, ran across the finish line, setting a world record for the youngest person to complete 100 marathons.
Rivas grew up, and still lives in, South Central LA. Being familiar with the LA Marathon, she remembers going to the 2013 marathon and being inspired.
“The reason why I got into wanting to run a marathon was because I came to the 2013 LA Marathon and I got motivated by all of the people out there. You see people who are 16 and 70 years old, and I’m thinking, ‘Why am I not out there?’” she said.
Rivas is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival or DACA recipient, which was created in 2012 under the Obama administration to give young immigrants, known as “Dreamers,” the opportunity to live, study and work in the United States.
In 2017, under the Trump administration, it was announced that DACA would be phased out. The uncertainty of her future in the United States, Rivas said, “gave me a lot of fear.”
“I started this whole journey because I am a Dreamer,” Rivas said. “Many people just don’t know a Dreamer. They can’t put a face to a Dreamer because they just don’t know anyone. Some Dreamers like to stay quiet, and that’s completely OK, but I’m OK with speaking out and saying, ‘This is a Dreamer. There’s millions of people just like me.’”
Rivas said that her next plans will be to submit her record of marathons to the Guinness Book of World Records for review. She hopes to not only attain the world record for being the youngest runner to complete 100 marathons but also the youngest woman and Latina, according to Rivas. Until then, Rivas said she plans on running more marathons to “be safe” and solidify the record.
“It took a lot of work, a lot of sacrifice, and many times you feel like you won’t get there and question if it’s worth it,” Rivas said in a statement to Angelenos and other Dreamers. “All I’ll say is — it’s totally worth it. Go chase your dreams, no matter what that is.”
Adonis Phillips is an LA Loyal runner with the LA Marathon from the Inland Empire area. The LA Loyal program is designed to acknowledge marathon runners who run consecutive years in the annual marathon.
Phillips crossed the Century City finish line with a completion medal around his neck, and with a smile on his face he said, “It’s absolutely wonderful to see everyone, especially after the (pandemic) postponements. … (Running in the marathon) is a good way to come out and do something. I just finished my 13th consecutive LA Marathon.”
This year’s finish marks Phillips’ 53rd overall marathon, and though he was devastated to learn about the pandemic postponements, Phillips said returning for another year of tradition felt great.
“It’s a tradition, and it’s a habit,” he said. “I got into (running in the LA Marathon) as a way to train, to get healthy and it became much more of a habit. If I don’t do any more marathons, (though), I’ll still do LA’s because I love the city.”
Sarah Presley, another LA Loyal runner from Los Angeles, said she continues to run in the marathon for more personal reasons, the first of which deals with the marathon being local and the second reason being that she is a brain aneurysm survivor.
“The biggest reason I love this race is because right by mile one, we run by my old apartment. This isn’t just any old apartment. I’m a brain aneurysm survivor, and my brain aneurysm ruptured in that apartment,” she said.
“For me, it’s very empowering to run by where I almost died in a marathon.”
Presley said in the first few years of running in the LA Marathon, she would just look at her old apartment while passing it. Now, she has made it a tradition, coupled with running in the marathon itself, to take a picture with her old apartment and give it a “salute,” which may or may not include an explicit finger gesture.
Presley said this year’s LA Marathon marks her 38th overall marathon, and for her training she just “does a bunch of running.” She said she’s working on doing a full marathon in every state, plus in Washington, D.C.
Presley’s statement to Angelenos and LA Marathon participants could also apply to anyone, runner or not, and in a way provides some metaphoric, motivational value to anyone, no matter their situation, who might be struggling and trying to persevere during these trying times.
“Lace up your shoes,” she said. “Keep putting one foot in front of the other. No matter what pace you’re going at, you’re still moving forward.”