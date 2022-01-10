Steve Cherundolo was introduced as LAFC’s new head coach at Banc of California Stadium on Jan. 5.
Though fan reaction online has been mixed, club officials said they’re confident in the former U.S. national team star and hold high expectations for him.
“It’s an exciting day for us all here at LAFC,” general manager John Thorrington said. “Today is the conclusion of an incredibly thorough and diligent process. … He certainly ticked every box necessary.”
Cherundolo, 42, becomes just the second head coach in LAFC’s short history; Bob Bradley departed in November.
“I am truly honored to be the next head coach (of LAFC),” Cherundolo said. “Today is overwhelming.”
Cherundolo said one of his top priorities in the coming weeks is to build relationships with his players.
“I am a hard-working, passionate guy but somebody who is also compassionate and has an ear for everybody,” he said. “These are things that I believe to be very important in the coaching world, and players will understand what kind of relationships we build.”
That lack of experience is one reason not all fans are on board with the hire. Cherundolo has only been a head coach at the professional level for one year, with LAFC’s USL Championship affiliate, the Las Vegas Lights, last season.
In 32 games under Cherundolo, the Lights won six. However, he said winning games was secondary to player development.
“In our eyes, it was a very successful season. We were able to develop players and get them ready for LAFC,” he said. “For us, that’s how we measure success.”
After reaching the MLS playoffs for the first three years of its existence, including winning the Supporters’ Shield as the top regular-season team in 2019, LAFC failed to qualify last season and finished ninth in the Western Conference. This led to rumors of a rebuild for the club, but Cherundolo was adamant that his team will remain competitive.
“We will build on what is already great. We will keep our attacking-minded way of playing. We want to score goals,” Cherundolo said. “That is first and foremost our priority — we want to be an attacking, exciting team with moments of explosiveness in transition. … I don’t think we’re in the middle of a rebuild.”
Scoring goals shouldn’t be an issue, with players like Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango and Diego Rossi on the roster. Arango, a rookie last season, led the team with 14 goals in only 17 appearances, while Vela and Rossi have each won the Golden Boot as MLS MVP within the last three years.
Talent alone isn’t enough to win titles, though. Cherundolo says he wants to improve the team’s culture while keeping that fast-paced play style intact.
“We would like to inject this team with some character and personality,” Cherundolo said. “I think that’s something we definitely want to improve on.
“What we have … is the ability to score goals and to play exciting football, and that’s something we want to continue to do.”
Another hurdle for Cherundolo is the uncertain future of superstar captain Vela, who turns 33 in March. After he expressed interest in returning to play in Europe, LAFC exercised an option in Vela’s contract for 2022, giving the club time to either work out a long-term deal with him or move him elsewhere.
Keeping the former MVP in the fold is paramount to LAFC’s success. Since scoring a league-record 34 goals in 34 games in 2019, he’s been hampered by injuries but remains an important leadership figure for the club.
According to Cherundolo, however, Vela isn’t going anywhere just yet.
“Carlos and I have had great conversations on the phone, and we’ll be meeting in the next couple days,” Cherundolo said. “I think he’s very excited about this and 100% committed, as am I, to get Carlos on the field doing what he does best.”
Cherundolo spent his entire 15-year playing career with Hannover 96 in the German Bundesliga. He also represented the United States as a player in three FIFA World Cups from 2006-14.