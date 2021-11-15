The annual Hoops for Troops program returned to the Staples Center court ahead of this year’s Veterans Day.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Pechanga Resort Casino have been running the program for over seven years, honoring the service members of the U.S. military by inviting those stationed in Southern California to participate in a basketball skills clinic led by Lakers legends James Worthy, Robert Horry and Michael Cooper, as well as tickets to watch the Lakers’ home games on Nov. 8 and Nov. 10 live from Staples Center afterward.
“We want to be able to provide a night where military families can be able to get together and have a Lakers experience both on and off the court,” said Matt Makovec, director of community relations for the Lakers.
“It allows us to amplify all the support and really make a difference for these service members. Our main goal is to be able to honor them and thank them for their sacrifices.”
The one-hour clinics run in the early afternoon and offer the chance for 30 U.S. armed forces service members to receive tips on shooting, dribbling and other skills while enjoying a series of friendly competitions throughout each session.
In one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon, one service member went head to head with Horry, famously known as “Big Shot Rob,” in a knockout competition from the free throw line. The service member matched the seven-time NBA championship winner shot for shot until an attempt from Horry rattled the rim and the young man sealed a victory in front of an electric crowd of fellow troops.
“It feels amazing. I still can’t wrap my head around it. Playing against one of the Lakers’ greats is an honor,” he said after the win. “The Lakers are doing a great job giving back to the community and highlighting what the military does for our country and the world.”
The service members will be able to relax after an energetic, action-packed afternoon training session before joining their families to watch the Lakers take on the Hornets and the Heat in what will be an exciting week for all as another successful year of Hoops for Troops comes to an end.
This year’s program has come at an especially crucial time for both the Lakers organization and the U.S. service members after two long and arduous years of life during a pandemic, when the entire world saw a loss of face-to-face social interaction.
“Getting us all back together has been something that’s really exciting for us. To be able to have fans in our arena again and to be able to support the community that has been supporting us over the past two years has been important,” Makovec explained. “Being able to give back is something that we truly value. We’re one big family, and we’re all in this together.”
