Heartwarming.
That was the word JuJu Smith-Schuster used to describe his feelings when talking about the approximately 85 players of Polynesian descent in the NFL, and the more than 200 who are participating in college football.
It also brought a big smile to the face of the former USC star wide receiver and SoCal native, who is set to soon begin his seventh NFL campaign.
“Honestly, it is heartwarming for me and the entire Polynesian culture. It is huge,” he said. “I think for us, we put so much on ourselves to provide support, and it warms my heart because I thought at the time when I was growing up there weren’t going to be as many opportunities as possible.”
Born and raised in Long Beach, Schuster-Smith is readily available for the opportunity to discuss what it means to be a Samoan athlete.
For starters, one of the things that surprises many is the fact Schuster-Smith is even Polynesian.
“So many people the first time they see me they think I am Black. They think I am full Black. I have to say, ‘Nah, I am Afakasi, I am half Black and half Samoan. I will show you my parents.’
“What helps make me, what helps make us, so unique is being from a small culture. Once my friends see and how I interact with my family, they truly see how close we are.”
Smith-Schuster, who is deeply religious and charitable, credits his family for much of his success. Among his many pro highlights include being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft; setting the NFL record as the youngest player to reach 2,500 career receiving yards; and making his first career Pro Bowl in 2018.
Oh, and Smith-Schuster earned a Super Bowl championship ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in February before inking a three-year contract with the New England Patriots as a free agent in March.
As a kid in Long Beach, where he eventually was a five-star wide receiver at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, the road to the National Football League began by playing in the Snoop Youth Football League, where he was coached by entertainment icon Snoop Dogg. In 2014, he was a rookie at USC. With the Trojans, he was part of 27 total games over three years including the 2016 Rose Bowl over Penn State.
It is also a school renown for recruiting and developing Polynesians in particular.
Junior Seau. Lofa Tatupu. Troy Polamalu. Juju Smith-Schuster. Those are some of the great Polynesian names associated with Trojan Football. USC is a tremendous destination spot for any high school football player. By why does Smith-Schuster believe the school has had so much success in this particular area?
“They understand that these students, when they leave their home, they are so used to being around so many people, it is a lot harder to go to a school without a lot of Polys.
“I chose USC and committed with four or five other Polynesians because we all knew each other. When it comes to recruiting, USC is amazing with that. A guy will go there because he knows he will be comfortable there as he has a family within a family already.”
Despite his on-the-field heroics in college, the transition to the NFL was not without its challenges.
“I was 20 years old when I got drafted. I was a long way from home. At ‘SC, it was just 20 or 30 minutes to drive home. Even now at this age — because I am so close to my family — it is hard. The separation is difficult. My siblings are experiencing so much these days, and I am not around them as much as I would like.
“It is a blessing, however, to do what I do.”
In Pittsburgh, he joined a franchise that for a dozen years had featured the beloved Polamalu, who is of American Samoan descent. Like his prep days at Southern Cal (where Polamalu also played), the Steel City for Schuster-Smith was a great fit, off the field as well.
“The (Polynesian) culture there is huge. You go to games and see the Tongan flag being waved. You see the Samoan flag. It was cool.”
Smith-Schuster, who has hauled in as many as 111 catches in an NFL season, said he is looking forward to the upcoming 2023 football season along with the challenge of again being on a new team.
In his short time with the Bill Belichick-led Pats, the wide receiver admitted he is indeed impressed with the culture the franchise is infamous for employing.
Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster is enjoying his more recent status as a veteran, and one who has helped usher in the next generation of professional Polynesian players.
“It just goes to show that there’s just more of us out there. It shows everyone that we can do this. We love the sport we play.
“We make sure that we are in the right mindset and that we have respect for one another. Respect your elders and show people how you want to be treated,” the 26-year-old continued.
“I’m honored to be part of and just even being associated and having my name in the same category as those guys who came before me is really cool.
“These guys paved the way and I’m still following the path while helping to create a path for a lot of younger guys too who look up to me.”