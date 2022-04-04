In 1980, it was the Miracle on Ice — the famous hockey game during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid in which the U.S. beat the heavily favored Soviet Union during the medal round of the men’s hockey tournament.
Two years later, Los Angeles ice hockey experienced its own miracle — the Miracle on Manchester — and the leading man during that monumental NHL playoff moment remains in the spotlight for his Los Angeles Kings.
Daryl Evans, for one, can’t believe it’s been 40 years. Forty years since his shot sealed an improbable end to an incredible game. Forty years since his impromptu on-ice celebration, spinning and twirling while being mobbed by teammates.
“It’s really hard to believe it’s been 40 years,” Evans said. “It always seems like yesterday. It’s something I will never forget, and every year at playoff time the memories of that amazing game and series are special.”
Before the Kings won Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014, and before the Kings acquired Wayne Gretzky in 1988, one of the most significant moments in franchise history took place on April 10, 1982. Down 5-0 in the third period of a home playoff game at the Forum in Inglewood, the Kings steadily chipped away at Edmonton’s lead and tied the game with five seconds left in regulation.
At 2:35 of the extra period, Evans, then a rookie, blasted the puck, beating Grant Fuhr, a future Hall of Fame netminder.
The celebration was on. A unique moment was created.
The official game sheet lists that night’s crowd at 16,005 spectators. Many left early due to the lopsided score.
Ask Evans how many people have told him they were at that game, and you could fill a stadium.
“The energy at the Forum that night was something to remember. I think for everyone who has said they were there we would have sold out the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum,” he said. “It’s nice to hear about their memories of the amazing comeback and how the game influenced them to follow our team for so many years after, to the point where we are today with such a large and diverse fan base.
“Everyone has different takes on the night, and I enjoy hearing them all.”
A player for the Kings from 1981-85, the Kings in that moment not only bested the Oilers in the best-of-five first round of the 1982 playoffs, they pulled off two huge upsets — one, in winning the series three games to two; and two, winning Game 3 of the series.
“I think the moment still resonates today because of a couple of things,” said Evans, who led the Kings in playoff scoring with 13 points. “One, the opposition being the Wayne Gretzky-led Oilers that finished 46 points ahead of the Kings that year, and, two, the deficit of five goals entering the third period. No other team in Stanley Cup playoffs had ever come back from.”
Despite his run of postseason success in ’82, Evans’ playing career was pretty short-lived. He played in 80 games the next season, and after that, 19 more games over four years for three different teams. He even played professionally overseas in Italy and in England.
Evans returned to Southern California after he hung up his skates. He managed a car dealership in West Los Angeles, reaching master manager status seven straight years. In 1999, when Staples Center opened in Downtown Los Angeles, he rejoined the Kings, taking over the Radio Analyst job.
For someone with the gift of gab, it was natural for the outgoing Canadian. Being back in the NHL spotlight, especially in his media role, has also allowed him to reach a new audience who loves to talk about that special night at 3900 W. Manchester Boulevard.
For younger kids in particular, Evans makes sure he delivers a teaching moment.
“As we look back it reinforces that hard work and a never quit attitude equals the sky being the limit. Once the momentum started to swing mentally, we were in a better place than them. We had nothing to lose. They were the better team and expected to win, (but) sometimes that’s tough to accomplish. We as a team showed the importance of strength of teamwork with getting contributions from unlikely sources.”
Evans himself was that unusual source. Selected by the Kings 178th overall in the 1980 NHL Draft, at 5-9 and a playing weight of 185 pounds Evans was not the physical presence in the rough-and-tumble hockey world of the early 1980s, where on-ice brawls were as commonplace as missing teeth.
He persevered then, and in recent years the Kings introduced a new Youth Hockey Service award, which is given annually to an active Kings player, after Evans. A few years later he received the top Radio Color/Analyst award by the Southern California Sports Broadcasters, and the American Heart Association honored Evans with the inaugural “King of Hearts” award.
He will, however, always be known as the Miracle King, which is fine with him.
“As I reflect back on that moment 40 years later, it has had an incredible impact on my life. You always dream about a long career after making it to the NHL and hope you leave an impression with your play. I think the celebration and emotion on the ice was shared with so many people who were following our team whether at the game or watching or listening at home.
“I was able to do that with that goal. It’s a great conversation piece, and having been involved in youth hockey and coaching at amateur and professional levels, it’s an example to never quit and anything is possible if you believe.”