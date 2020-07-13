The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, but the MLB, the Dodgers and the Dodgers Foundation will honor their commitment to four All-Star Legacy Projects, including one on Skid Row this year.
The $1.7 million project will be revealed when it’s safe to do so and will benefit the communities of South Los Angeles, Lincoln Heights and Chinatown, along with Skid Row.
The Veterans Service Center, operated by Volunteers of America Los Angeles, is the first point of contact for homeless veterans in Downtown LA.
In collaboration with veteran-led organization The Mission Continues, this effort will upgrade existing outdoor gathering space facilities in Skid Row/Downtown LA for veterans receiving day services and those in long-term housing on-site with the following: painting and cosmetic repairs to existing structures and new lighting, new landscaping (refreshed green space, garden beds) and meditation garden, new outdoor dining space, upgraded workout equipment, new benches, and additional beautification projects.
The Dodgers will host the Midsummer Classic in 2022.
“It was important for MLB to work alongside our partners—the Dodgers and the Dodgers Foundation—on this,” said Melanie LeGrande, the MLB’s vice president of social responsibility.
“We’ve been working with the team for a year on many of our projects. We had talked with the community partners and we wanted to honor that commitment that we made to them.”
LeGrande, who expects the unveiling to be around Veterans Day, said it’s been fulfilling to work with the multiple partners.
“The Volunteers of America Los Angeles has a wonderful spot in that area that supports veterans through long-term housing or through short-term housing and transformative opportunities,” she added.
“Our other partner is The Mission Continues, a veteran-led organization that we’ve supported for a few years with financial and volunteer support. The Mission Continues is made up of veterans who change out their service through active duty to service in the community. We invited The Mission Continues to work with us on this project.”
The MLB is dubbing an internal garden the All-Star Veterans Courtyard. It will be utilized by everyone on the grounds.
“It’s not a public space,” she said. “It’s a community that’s in need near the flower market. We have an opportunity to make a difference in terms of beautification of the space.”
LeGrande said volunteers have started on the project and finalizing the scope of the work that needs to be done.
“We do anticipate the work being done by volunteers according to social distancing,” she said. “We’re excited. This is really important to us to honor the commitment we made.”