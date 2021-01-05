Ask anyone, and they would probably say they have been affected by COVID-19 in some manner. Their business might have closed. They could have lost their job or even a family member.
One local professional soccer team has worked endlessly to try and help surrounding communities, and without their effort, many families and businesses would not be afloat.
Known as LAFC, Los Angeles Football Club has done everything in its power to ensure that Los Angeles, which is going through another shutdown nine months after COVID-19 hit the community, is able to deal with this ongoing pandemic.
LAFC President Larry Freedman knows 2020 was a year to forget. His team’s season was challenging with countless other world events going on.
“It was certainly an unpredictable and unprecedented year across the board,” Freedman said. “It has really been a mix of incredible experiences and emotions. This has been hard. It’s been a struggle, and we had to adapt and rise to the occasion.”
One way LAFC rose to the occasion was by providing relief to those who needed it the most. The franchise created the Black and Gold Community Fund to support those who were impacted by this virus. The fund provided food and perishables to families who were in need, and free personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We did food distribution to those in need outside of Banc of California Stadium,” Freedman said. “We served over 20,000 households through those efforts. We did three blood drives in the Figueroa Club in the stadium. And we provided 888 units of blood, which translated into saving over 500 lives.”
On top it, the team donated $35,000 to 42 applicants who were in need of funding. About 10,000 masks were donated to frontline workers, and 1,500 students were provided hard-copy books for the upcoming semester.
LAFC’s efforts included obtaining the city’s approval to turn Banc of California Stadium into an early voting site.
“We wanted to make sure everyone was wearing a mask, staying socially distanced while waiting in line,” Freedman added. “It was many months in the works, but not unique to us. Staples Center did it. Dodger Stadium did it. It was a small effort that was significant in its execution and participation. We were really happy to do it.”
While navigating through those unprecedented times, the team still had games to play. After a shutdown, the MLS announced that Orlando would host a tournament to help restart the season. Teams traveled to Orlando, where they stayed in a bubble for more than a month, and played a minimum of three games, which counted toward the regular season.
LAFC made it to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament, where they would eventually lose to Orlando City. LAFC returned home to play 17 more games and landed in seventh place in the Western Conference.
LAFC was part of the group of MLS teams that did not have the luxury of playing home games in front of a limited fan base. Banc of California was empty for the year, but Freedman does expect fans to be in attendance when the new season soon starts.
“I am expecting a full season, and there’s confidence out there in the sports world that, by some point, we will be back, thanks to the rollout of the vaccine, to where venues can operate at full capacity,” Freedman said.
Having a season postponed, then playing two months later in a bubble and then going back home to finish the season during a global pandemic is no easy feat. All major sports had their challenges—some easier than others—but Freedman couldn’t have been prouder about how the organization handled everything.
“I am proud to be a part of this club, and I am exceptionally proud of the way every individual in the club has responded to what has been an incredibly challenging, trying and unprecedented year,” Freedman said.
“I truly believe the amount of pent-up emotion at the first match back, with a full Banc of California Stadium, will be on a completely other level,” he said. “Even more than opening night in April 2018.”