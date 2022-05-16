Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has accumulated a variety of awards following his magical 2021 season in which he piled home runs at the plate and strikeouts on the mound.
He was awarded American League Most Valuable Player, Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award, Louisville Silver Slugger Award, All-MLB First Team as a Designated Hitter, All MLB Second Team as a Pitcher, Sporting News MLB Player of the Year, MLB Players Association Player of the Year and American League Outstanding Player of the Year, in addition to All MLB Network.
While it would likely make a good movie, it surely could make for a great book.
That was the bet of veteran baseball writer Jeff Fletcher. He started penning a book on the global baseball sensation a few years ago. As he witnessed Ohtani’s historic 2021 season, the project got revived in October.
The timing was perfect.
“Those of us who watched Ohtani all season could get to a point where we took him for granted, so I tried to often take a step back and remind myself how incredible his season was,” Fletcher said. “Sometimes it was as simple as tweeting something like, ‘Yesterday’s starting pitcher just hit his second homer of the game.’
“I have been lucky to see all of Ohtani’s career with the Angels, from the first day in 2018. That’s helped me appreciate his greatness in 2021 and the hard work it took to get him there.”
Fletcher spent the MLB lockout researching and putting the finishing touches on “SHO-TIME: The Inside Story of Shohei Ohtani and the Greatest Baseball Season Ever Player,” which is set to hit shelves in July.
“The simplest description is to say that he did something that no one in baseball had done in more than 100 years, but it’s actually even better than that,” Fletcher said. “When Babe Ruth was a two-way player in 1918 and 1919, he was really only a pitcher about half the time. Ohtani pitched and hit from wire to wire.
“It’s safe to say that the depth of talent in the majors was much higher in 2021 than 1919, so performing at that level for a full season as a two-way player was much harder for Ohtani than it was for Ruth. The title of the book refers to Ohtani’s season as ‘the greatest baseball season ever played,’ and I don’t believe that’s hyperbole.”
What Fletcher covered daily as the Angels beat writer for the Orange County Register/Southern California News Group was unreal, he said.
Despite what Ohtani was already doing being anything but normal — considering he hits and pitches at the game’s highest level — what he did last year was profound.
Ohtani blasted 46 home runs, and his .965 OPS mark was the second highest in the American League. In addition to the power, he brought speed in the form of 26 stolen bases.
And, of course, he pitched — which included him toeing the rubber as the starting pitcher at the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Colorado.
Ohtani compiled 130 1/3 innings on the mound with the Angels with a 3.18 ERA and provided plenty of swing and miss en route to 156 strikeouts.
All of this led to him leading Major League Baseball in Wins Above Replacement, or WAR, at 9.1.
Fletcher knows a lot of the attention on his book will focus on the 2021 campaign, and the headlines Ohtani initially made when he left his native Japan and signed with the Halos.
“A lot of people knew about the Ohtani hype when he came over in 2018, and then everyone saw what he did in 2021, but in between a lot of things happened in his career that created a lot of skeptics,” he said. “I wanted to take people along the whole roller coaster ride to see just how he accomplished what he did in 2021.”
In 2018, the eyes of the baseball world were on Anaheim. Ohtani’s arrival generated a lot of fanfare and hoopla. Due to his unrivaled skill set, the comparisons to Ruth were inevitable.
After arriving in the United States, however, Ohtani’s pitching career looked to be in jeopardy. After showing early flashes of brilliance, he had Tommy John surgery, which led to 15 months of rehab. Then, in 2020, the COVID-19-shortened season limited him to just two starts.
There was a lot of doubt if Ohtani would see his dual role all the way through. Fletcher knew there was a great story to tell.
“The first step was thoroughly researching his upbringing in Japan and his career in Nippon Professional Baseball,” he said.
“I did all of that when I began the book back in 2018. I still had that material when I resumed the project in 2021. At that point, I mostly needed to go back through the hundreds of stories I had written about Ohtani for the Southern California News Group from 2018 to 2021.
“All of that told, (that is) about 75% of the story. The final piece was to go back and do additional interviews with people to fill in the gaps in the narrative, and also to add some historical context. I learned a lot about Babe Ruth and the great two-way players in the Negro Leagues. I also dug into the modern methods that Driveline uses to help major leaguers maximize their talent.”
Fletcher has covered hundreds of baseball players. Being in and around the 27-year-old Ohtani, he said, is different. After all, he has a corps of 20 to 30 reporters who follow him daily, and his English is limited.
“The amount of detail the Japanese media wants about Ohtani is fascinating,” Fletcher said. “They will record each swing he takes in batting practice. They will note every time he uses a different bat or holds his glove in a different way. Even among the United States media, there is intense interest in what Ohtani does, probably more than with any other player in the majors.
“The access is obviously difficult. Ohtani only conducts group interviews, and they are usually only after he pitches or has a particularly big game offensively. Reporters don’t have the opportunity to casually chat with him at his locker and get to know him the way we would with a player like Mike Trout.”
Ohtani’s teammate, Trout is widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest players, yet he doesn’t have the most media scrutiny.
Despite the success and fame, Ohtani is popular within the structure of the team. He is known for his easygoing demeanor and his innate ability to always have fun.
Ohtani’s manager, the affable Joe Maddon, penned the book’s foreword.
“His joy for the game cannot be overstated,” Maddon said of Ohtani. “With all of the success he’s had, he still has that joy.”
Fletcher said he takes great satisfaction in the final product.
“I had never written a book before, so it was quite a feeling to actually see it and hold it in my hands,” he said.
“I am grateful that I was in the right place at the right time to be able to chronicle this story. Hopefully years from now, people will still refer to the book to learn about that remarkable season.”
“SHO-TIME: The Inside Story of Shohei Ohtani and
the Greatest Baseball Season Ever Player”