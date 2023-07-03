One of Us: Erik Dueñas shines for LAFC

In the stillness of the tunnel, where the noise of a waiting stadium echoes in the darkness, 18-year-old Erik Dueñas prepares to step out onto the pitch before a riotous crowd. He was once a young fan cheering from the stands. Today, he plays with an LAFC badge on his chest. He’s lived the childhood dream of anyone who’s ever fallen in love with the beautiful game, and it’s a journey he does not take for granted.
Dueñas was born and raised in El Monte, where his parents immigrated from Mexico. As a child, he recalls traveling to soccer games with his family: his dad Enrique Dueñas, his mom Maria Vallejo, his younger brothers Saul Dueñas and Daniel Vallejo, and older brother Diego Dueñas, who he named as one of the most influential role models in his early life.
“The relationship between me and my brother was, I think, one of a kind,” Dueñas described. “We were so competitive, and that’s why I am where I am right now. He pushed me to become not just a better player, but a better person.”
Fueled by a burning passion for soccer and a competitive spirit, Dueñas joined the LAFC academy at 11 years old, making him one of the original members of the team’s first U-12 squad. Though he would go on to rise through the ranks of the academy, he described his journey as a youth player as one filled with highs and lows.
“I wasn’t a starter in the academy,” he said. “I started off on the bench, frustrated, and it was tough in the beginning.”
Under the leadership of Academy Director Todd Saldaña, Dueñas developed from a center back to a full back capable of playing on both the left and right-hand sides of the pitch, yet still competing for minutes with other players. As the years passed, he grew to impress the LAFC academy staff with not only his technical skill, but his attitude and determination.
“I like to describe myself as a hardworking person, and I never give up,” Dueñas said. “I always give it my all, even though I wasn’t a starter. I think that’s what got me to the first team: my hunger and my willingness, my willingness to keep going.”
Dueñas performed at the U-14, U-15 and U-16/17 levels, including 16 appearances during the 2019-20 season. In four seasons with LAFC, he tallied five goals in 104 matches across all competitions.
During his time in the academy, Dueñas would often travel to BMO Stadium on the weekends after his games to watch the LAFC first team play at home. He and his dad would sing arm in arm with the ultras of the North End. In those days, he was a local boy swaying in a sea of black and gold, dreaming of a chance to play in front of the fans that stood beside him.
“I was part of the 3252,” Dueñas said. “My dad would take me to the games and if there was a game on the weekend and LAFC played, we would go to the (academy) game in the morning and then watch the first team play at the stadium at night. It was incredible. From playing in the morning and then going to chant, to scream, to yell out … It was fun.”
On July 8, 2020, Dueñas was called up to the first team and etched his name in club history as one of LAFC’s first three homegrown signings alongside fellow academy products Christian Torres and Tony Leone.
Three months later, during a midweek game under the lights at BMO Stadium, Dueñas was brought on for LAFC in the 71st minute against Vancouver Whitecaps. He was 15 years old, making him the third youngest player to ever appear in an MLS match.
Though the game had been played in front of an empty stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dueñas felt the roar of the fans in April 2023 when he made his first starting appearance in an MLS match against Nashville. He recalled that the buildup to the game was “a bit nerve-wracking,” but that the wisdom of experienced teammates like midfield veteran Ilie Sanchez helped him through.
“The day that I was going to start against Nashville, (Sanchez) told me just to be calm, that I was ready for that moment. And he helped me a lot with that. I really appreciate everything he has done for me and all the advice he has given me,” Dueñas said. “When you’re a new player, when you’re barely meeting new teammates, those nerves always kick in, especially before a game. … As you keep training, as you keep hanging out with these guys, as you keep working and talking off the field, you start to build confidence. That’s what made me more comfortable with them and more confident on the pitch and off the pitch.”
As his confidence has grown, so too has his presence in the first team. Dueñas has played nine out of the last 10 games, starting five times. Despite becoming a familiar face in the lineup, he still sees himself as a fan in the North End.
“I’ve always been a fan since the beginning of LAFC, and I still am a fan, honestly,” he said. “I really appreciate everything the club has given to me, this big opportunity for me and my family.
“My dad is such a hardworking man. He did a lot and still does a lot for me and my brothers. I really appreciate everything he did for me, and also my mom, my whole family. I love them to death. … Walking down to the field in front of my family, it’s incredible. … It gets me emotional, to be honest.”
Though he knows what it’s like to be an LAFC fan, Dueñas has begun to feel what it’s like to be a first team player. He recalled one experience when he met a young kid in the stands.
“One day there was this fan in the 3252 saying, ‘I want to be like you. You’re a big role model,’” he described. “I’m 18 years old like, ‘Me? Are you sure?’ It is crazy to see because I was the same way. I would tell people, ‘I’m going to be like him one day.’
“My advice (to young fans and players) is to never, never give up. My dad taught me that there’s always going to be ups and downs in soccer, and you need to be more ready for the downs. … I thank God a lot for the opportunity he has given me. … It feels amazing just knowing that, before, I was right there with the 3252, chanting. I experienced that and I know what they’re thinking. Just being able to walk to the field, it’s an incredible feeling. I’m super blessed.”
While maintaining his connection with the fans and sharing the pitch with icons like club captain and Mexican hero Carlos Vela and Italian defensive legend Giorgio Chiellini, Dueñas has also remained close with his fellow youth academy graduates, who he has grown up with through the seasons.
“Tony (Leone), Christian (Torres), Diego Rosales just signed, Nathan (Ordaz), I used to play with them,” he said. “Those are the players that I talk to the most in the locker room. … I always try my best to be able to hang out with them off the field too. Then when it comes to practice, sometimes I carpool with Christian since he lives by me now. We have a very good relationship between the young players.
“I’ve known them for a very long time and it’s a special relationship, a brotherhood out there, to be able to push each other and improve because I feel like everyone wants to see us homegrowns keep on going and be, one day, legends in the club.”
In terms of his own future, Dueñas wants to be written into LAFC history as the kid that grew up in El Monte, sang with the fans and became an elite player representing his city.
“That’s how I want to be remembered,” he said. “‘He was one of us.’”