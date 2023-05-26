The great American summer pastime has made its yearly return to LA — Dodger baseball is back! This season features a diverse schedule for fans to get excited about, with two homestands in particular featuring a host of giveaways and special events.
This week sees the Dodgers take a crucial road trip for back-to-back series with two of the best teams in baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves. Other notable home series include the New York Yankees (June 2 to June 4), the 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros (June 23 to June 25), and a 10-game home stretch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20. The Dodgers will face their hometown rival Angels in two two-game series, the first in Anaheim (June 20 to June 21) and the latter at home (July 7 to July 8).
The team will return from a week on the road on Tuesday, June 13, for a three-game home series with the Chicago White Sox. The first matchup will feature a Will Smith bobblehead giveaway. The Dodgers will host their Black Heritage Night the following evening, Wednesday, June 14, featuring a special ticket package that includes a special Brooklyn Dodgers Mookie Betts jersey. The third and final game of the series on Thursday, June 15, includes a Clayton Kershaw bobblehead giveaway.
Dodger Stadium will host its 10th annual LGBTQ+ Night the next day, Friday, June 16. The matchup against the San Francisco Giants will feature a pregame Pride Party with specialty drinks and music from DJ Bowie Jane and a drone show after the game. Fans who purchase the evening’s special ticket package will receive a commemorative Dodgers LGBTQ+ jersey upon entering the stadium. The team will play the Giants again two days later, Sunday, June 18, when they will give away exclusive Father’s Day bucket hats.
The week of Independence Day kicks off a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Gavin Lux bobbleheads will be given to fans in attendance for the series opener on Monday, July 3. Dodger Stadium will host a firework show for the holiday the following evening, wrapping up the Pirates series with a Luau Night ticket package on Wednesday, July 5, and a Tony Gonsolin bobblehead giveaway Thursday, July 6.
Perhaps the most unique piece of memorabilia available to Dodger fans this summer will be the Japanese Heritage Night jerseys, also available with the purchase of a special ticket package to the team’s Saturday, July 8, matchup with the Angels.
Want to take home a jersey with no purchase required? Fans in attendance for the Dodgers’ tilt with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, May 30, will take home a free Julio Urias City Connect Jersey.