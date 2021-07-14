President Joe Biden said the Dodgers transcend sports. Instead, he said during the 2020 World Series champions’ July 2 visit to the White House, they’re cultural icons.
“The Dodgers are a lot more than a baseball club,” Biden said. “They really are. They’re a pillar of American culture and American progress — and that’s for real.”
The Dodgers ended their 32-year World Series drought last season by beating the Tampa Bay Rays in six games. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager won World Series MVP.
Though Seager won the coveted World Series MVP award, it was pitcher Clayton Kershaw who acted as a spokesman for the ballclub in the White House.
Kershaw is a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, 2014 NL Most Valuable Player and eight-time All Star. He’s one of the best players to sport the Dodgers name across his chest.
Kershaw said the Dodgers’ title meant more to the country than just stamping their place in history as champions.
“Last season was a special one for us, but it was also a challenging one for our country. And our hope was that we were able to provide just a little bit of joy and comfort and relief to our fans that were going through some tough times,” Kershaw said.
The Dodgers then presented the president and Vice President Kamala Harris their own Dodgers jerseys. Harris, a San Francisco Giants fan, was not the happiest when accepting the gift.
The president then spoke on the importance of baseball and how it affects the equity of America.
“Look what baseball has done,” he said. “Look at the makeup of this ballclub and the makeup of the ballclubs all across the league. I really mean that. It’s gigantic. Look at who’s managing this club. You know, I mean, it matters. And you send a message that is profound.”
The Dodgers are 54-34, as of July 8, just behind the Giants in the NL West standings.
“For the way this team is built and from the way it’s built, I suspect many of you, as I said, may be back visiting soon,” Biden said.