Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day has used his platform as an athlete and public figure to raise money for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 25-year-old, third-year player hosted an Instagram Live DJ session on his account to raise nearly $5,000 to benefit local health care providers. He partnered with Superfine Pizza head and founder Steve Samson to deliver pizzas to workers at Centinela Hospital Medical Center, a local hospital in Inglewood, on April 28, May 1 and May 2.
“We are super excited, and we just want to thank Centinela Hospital for all the awesome hard work and dedication they’ve been putting forth to keeping us safe from COVID-19,” Joseph-Day said.
“Thank you to all of our medical heroes who are battling each and every day to keep this country safe against the COVID-19 virus,” he added on Twitter. “We appreciate you. Let’s do our part as U.S. citizens and stay inside and follow these guidelines. We are all in this together.”
This is not the only charitable donation Joseph-Day made. On April 16, Joseph-Day donated $10,000 to Rossoblu’s Restaurant Relief to fund prepared meals for Cedars-Sinai’s front-line staff.
He was thankful to all those that participated in his Instagram event, as well as those who were willing to give money to feed people who deserve extra support.
“I want to shout out all the people who participated in my Instagram Live quarantine donation party. None of this would have been possible without you guys. And since we all worked together, we’re able to feed another hospital. So, this is awesome and we’re so excited,” Joseph-Day said.
