Judy Gray was an exhibitor at Ski Dazzle in the late 1970s, when she sensed change.
“The gentleman who was doing it was ready to retire,” Gray said. “We had some great ideas, and the other exhibitors said, ‘Why don’t you do the show?’”
Gray “begged, borrowed and stole everything to buy the shows from him” and — 43 years later — Ski Dazzle continues. North America’s largest annual consumer ski and snowboard expo returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center Friday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
Earlier this year, it was inducted into the LACC Hall of Fame, along with the Anime Expo and the Los Angeles Auto Show.
“It is a wonderful community,” Gray said about winter athletes.
“You see people once a year who are customers, and then you see the public, who become friends. They bring their kids and then they bring their grandkids. I don’t feel any older. This sport keeps you young.”
At Ski Dazzle, consumers can shop more than $6 million in gear, clothing and accessories at up to 70% off as well as visit a host of ski resorts, including those from California, Wyoming and Utah.
Attendees will receive a free lift ticket offer with a general admission purchase. Celebrating 58 years, this annual event will also feature a climbing wall, contests, prizes, food, drink and entertainment.
“It’s just a wonderful, fun event,” she said. “You save money. You get a free lift ticket, and it kicks off the ski and snowboard season.
“It’s a good way to get out, especially now with all the stuff we’ve lived through. We’re all itching to get back to it.”
Gray said, from an outsider’s view, California is the least likely place to have a snowboard/ski show.
“We live an hour up to Mount Baldy and two hours to Big Bear, Summit and Mountain High. They’re in our backyard. We can go skiing in the morning and surfing in the afternoon. I don’t think there’s another city in North America, for sure, that has that kind of access with these kind of population numbers. Southern California has more skiers and snowboarders than any other metropolitan city in North America.”
The Los Angeles Convention Center was a logical place for the event.
“It’s mutually inconvenient for everybody,” Gray said with a frequent laugh. “It’s anywhere from a 5-minute drive for those who live Downtown to over an hour.
“You walk in, get your hand stamped, present the QR code on a mobile phone or device, walk in and enjoy a lot of local resorts. We have $6 million of gear on sale from 20% to 70% off. That’s unheard of during the supply chain issue.”
The clothing and gear are great for winter sports; however, it’s also appropriate for cooler nights in California, she added.
Throughout her 43 years with Ski Dazzle, Gray has watched the industry “ebb and flow with the population and the economy.”
“It goes up and down like a mountain,” she said. “It was huge when the baby boomers came through, and when they had kids it went downhill a little bit. Now, they’re the cool parents taking their friends or kids skiing. You become the cool parent when you take your kids, even if you don’t ski or snowboard.”
Gray called the sport “cheaper than a psychiatrist” and an easy way to bond or build friendships.
“You can sit next to a student, celebrity, a great local person on the chairlifts,” she said. “You have time to connect and chat and then you’re on your way. It’s very social without trying too hard. Whether you’re a beginner or expert, you have something in common with everyone who’s on the mountain.”
Ski Dazzle, she explained, is her chance to share the sport and the state she loves.
“We’re surrounded by an embarrassment of riches in Southern California,” she said. “It’s our secret.”
Ski Dazzle: The Los Angeles Ski Show & Snowboard Expo
WHEN: 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12
WHERE: Los Angeles Convention
Center, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $22
INFO: skidazzle.com
VACCINE: Ski Dazzle will be
operated in accordance with health
protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Health. At this time, everyone ages 2 and older are
required to wear a face mask. All
attendees 12 years and older must present a photo ID and copy of proof of
vaccination or copy of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours.