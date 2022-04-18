This season the Sparks look to earn their league-leading 21st playoff appearance, they will have a longer journey than ever to reach their goal, and they have a new All-Star player to rely on.
Soak all of that in for a minute.
In a league that boasts a dozen franchises in 12 different states, the Los Angeles entry has made more postseason visits than anybody else since the WNBA tipped off in the summer of 1997 with the Sparks hosting the New York Liberty at The Forum in Inglewood. A crowd of 14,284 was on hand. Sparks guard Penny Toler, a future Hall of Famer, scored the first basket in WNBA history.
This season history is to be made, as the WNBA will play a longer 36-game regular season prior to launching a new playoff format abolishing single-elimination rounds. The three-time WNBA Champions are again led by MVP, Champion, and Women’s National Basketball Players Association President Nneka Ogwumike. During the off-season, the club also made a big acquisition by adding Elizabeth Cambage, among others, via free agency.
“It’s always been my dream to wear the purple and gold and play in LA,” Cambage said in a statement. “This is an incredible opportunity to compete for a championship. … I’m ready to pour everything I have into this team and the legendary Sparks fans.”
At 6-foot-8, Cambage stands six inches taller than club general manager/head coach Derek Fisher, who played in the NBA for 18 seasons — including 915 regular season games with the Lakers, with whom he won five championship rings.
Said Fisher, now in his fourth season with the Sparks: “The Sparks organization is ecstatic to partner with a dynamic person and player in Liz Cambage, who will elevate the franchise on and off the court. At her best, Liz is the most dominant women’s basketball player in the world.”
Cambage is joining a loaded front court, where she will be counted on to help carry the scoring load alongside the sister act of Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike. Last year with Vegas, the England-born (she claims Australian citizenship) Cambage averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds. She has averaged as many as 23 points in a WNBA campaign and still holds the league single-game scoring mark with her 53-point performance against the Liberty in 2018.
Cambage is lauded for efficient scoring and her ability to stretch the floor and make good passes. On the defensive end, she has a strong reputation for rebounding and protecting the rim. But she is not the only new addition to this edition of the Sparks. The arrivals of Chennedy Carter, Jordin Canada, Katie Lou Samuelson, and the No. 9 pick in this year’s WNBA Draft — Rae Burrell out of the University of Tennessee — have the organization brimming with confidence.
“Rae Burrell is a player we’ve been scouting for several years,” Fisher said on Draft Day. “Her length, versatility, and ability to play multiple positions will be valuable for us as we continue to build our roster.
The goal of that new-look roster? A return to hoops glory. “The addition of Liz, along with our other off-season moves,” Fisher said, “puts us in a position to compete for a WNBA championship.”
Despite their impressive historical pedigree, the Sparks went 12-20 last season and missed the playoffs for just the fifth time in the franchise’s 25-year history.
The road ahead, however, will not be easy. In addition to a longer WNBA season here in 2022, the team will be tested early via travel. The Sparks open the season with a four-game road trip, tipping off against the reigning champion Chicago Sky on May 6. The Sparks play just one home game (versus rival Minnesota in their home opener on Tuesday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m.) at Crypto.com Arena in their first seven contests, and they do not have a multiple-game homestand until hosting two games on June 21 and June 23, respectively.
Those games — Nos. 15 and 16 on the schedule — also mark the first consecutive games in the same building for the Sparks.
Another interesting number is what Cambage, a center, would wear with her new team. She has worn No. 8 throughout her WNBA career, but DeLisha Milton-Jones, one of the greatest players in WNBA history (she was announced a few months ago as a candidate for induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame), wore the number in her 11 seasons with Los Angeles, which included two WNBA titles. Cambage chose No. 1.
The Sparks and their fans are hungry for a fourth championship. Los Angeles won WNBA titles in 2001, 2002 and 2016. In 2022 the top eight teams will face off in a bracket consisting of a best-of-three First Round and best-of-five Semifinals and Finals.
Other ’22 schedule highlights include the Sparks playing eight teams three times apiece, with four games slated against the 2021 runner-up Phoenix Mercury, the Dallas Wings and the Vegas Aces, Cambage’s former team. Also, relatively new to WNBA followers, the first home game and first road game against each conference opponent counts toward the Second Annual Commissioners Cup.
But first things first. And what is “first” is May 6 at Chicago, where a team in 2022 looking for much more than their 21st playoff berth will face the 2021 champs.