A new LLC formed by LA Clippers executives has reached an agreement to purchase The Forum from The Madison Square Garden Co. for $400 million in cash.
The deal between CAPSS LLC and MSG sets the Clippers up to move from their shared home arena at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles to Inglewood, where the team would have its own venue for the first time in over two decades.
If closed as expected this spring, the arrangement would seemingly consolidate control over two venues in Inglewood, set up a pledged $100 million in benefits for the surrounding community and end litigation over plans for the NBA franchise’s new home.
“We are looking forward to putting the legal issues behind us,” the LA Clippers said in a statement on March 26. “This will allow us to focus on delivering world-class experiences for music fans and building a new arena that will provide a unique environment and a true home-court advantage for Clippers fans.”
LA Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer and Vice Chairman Dennis Wong recently moved to form CAPSS and announced the deal to acquire The Forum on March 24. The Clippers have shared the Staples Center with the Los Angeles Lakers and the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings since 1999, but Ballmer has been determined to establish an independent home for the team since purchasing the franchise from disgraced former owner Donald T. Sterling. The anticipated move west would also bring the team closer to its practice facility in Playa Vista.
The plan calls for The Forum’s continued operation as a live-music venue. According to a Clippers media release, all of MSG’s current employees at The Forum will be extended job offers by the new ownership company.
The Clippers have proposed construction of a new, $1 billion state-of-the-art arena complex with seating for 18,000, the team’s headquarters and a community center on West Century Boulevard, between South Prairie Avenue and South Yukon Avenue. An anticipated opening for the 2024-25 NBA season has been reported, after the Clippers’ lease expires at Staples Center in 2024.
According to a plan for the “Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center” presented to Inglewood City Council members on September 10, the privately funded development would net a $100 million benefits package for the community, “including the establishment of an ‘Affordable Housing Development’ and the commitment of up to $75 million in low-interest housing loans in the city. Additional benefits include $12,750,000 in programs for grade-school students, including after-school programs, scholarships, college advising and student support services; $5.5 million in homeowner and renter assistance; $500,000 for public basketball court renovations in city parks and programs for seniors, including computer literacy; and $6 million for library and community center improvements.
The arena project will generate 7,500 skilled trade construction jobs, according to the Clippers. An estimated 1,500 permanent jobs will be created once the basketball and entertainment complex is completed.
“This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said in the March 24 release announcing the agreement to purchase The Forum. “We are committed to our investment in the city of Inglewood, which will be good for the community, the Clippers and our fans.”
In the release, Chris Meany, principal for project developer Wilson Meany, addressed the specter of increased traffic congestion as a result of the new venue and The Forum’s continued operation for live events.
“We know traffic is something that many Inglewood residents worry about,” Meany said. “While we have gone to great lengths to provide an unprecedented traffic-management plan for the new basketball arena, this acquisition provides a much greater ability to coordinate and avoid scheduling events at the same time at both venues.”
An environmental review by the city of Inglewood remains ongoing, and public hearings on the project are expected to commence this summer.
The Forum’s sale to CAPSS would put an end to various points of litigation surrounding plans for the new arena.
In January, MSG filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court that named Gov. Gavin Newsom and California’s Joint Legislative Budget Committee. The filing alleged that legislation fast-tracking plans for the new arena violated the state’s constitution.
“This is the best resolution for all parties involved, and we wish the new owners every success,” MSG said in a statement after the agreement was announced.