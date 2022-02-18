LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo feels right at home in his new position.
Despite the bulk of his playing and coaching career taking place overseas in Germany, the Southern California native and 2021 inductee into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame enjoys tremendous familiarity with not just the area but the soccer club operations.
It helps make him the ideal fit to lead the upstart franchise as it soon begins its fifth Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign.
Named to his new post in early January, the transition is expected to be smoother for Cherundolo because he was an internal hire. This past season, the first LAFC did not qualify for MLS postseason play. He worked as the head coach with the club’s primary minor league affiliate.
The experience was invaluable.
“I was able to see firsthand that the fans, city and organization are all very special,” he said of being part of the LAFC Family.
“As for the area? “I am a San Diego guy, so I do love the beach. My family lives near Santa Monica, so we enjoy getting out around town and exploring the city and restaurants when we can.”
Cherundolo’s relationship with his club’s supporters will be integral. Long before the first LAFC player laced up his cleats and took to the pitch, the organization recognized the need for direct connection to the club. In retrospect it feels like LAFC created the blueprint for how an expansion team creates and then maintains that deep, genuine rapport with its city.
“In a short time, I believe this club has become a part of the sports fabric of the city, and we want to continue that. The supporters have played a huge role already in building this club — people want to come to LAFC games because of the energy and passion those fans bring every game. Probably their biggest strength is they are loud. They give us a home field advantage — opposing teams know the Banc is a difficult place to play, and I think LAFC’s record at home reflects that.”
Before the appointment of Cherundolo, one LAFC executive described the search as a “very diligent and rigorous process.” A first-time MLS coach, the San Diego-born Cherundolo returns to Southern California with a diverse coaching portfolio. Affectionately known as Dolo, among the highlights: time as a Bundesliga first-team assistant, youth head coach and an executive position in the German National Team youth development program.
And after a season in which LAFC was ravaged by injury, the plan is for Cherundolo to implement a fast-paced, relentless, offense-first game plan which, among other things, will delight the famous 3252 Supporters Section at the home venue in Exposition Park.
“I would have to say their passion,” Cherundolo said when asked what makes 3252 so special.
“It is easy to see their commitment to this club, to what it means to be an LAFC supporter. They care so much about this team, the players and the club, and my goal is to make sure we give them an effort every match that they can be proud of.”
As part of that inspired style of play, a return to form by Carlos Vela, the league’s MVP in 2019, would be a big boon for the freshman coach.
As a standout player, Cherundolo can rely on his own experiences to manage stars such as Vela and Cristian Arango, who is from Columbia.
After all, Cherundolo played 87 times for U.S. National Team and was one of just 11 players in U.S. history to be named to three World Cup rosters (2002, 2006 and 2010). He also as a right back played in 415 total matches with Hannover 96, setting a record for the most appearances by an American for one club.
And, in a unique twist, one of Cherundolo’s career highlights was playing every minute at right back in the 2010 World Cup, where he was coached by the legendary Bob Bradley. Bradley led LAFC to its memorable Supporters’ Shield in 2019 and appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League final one year later.
Cherundolo is the second head coach for the LAFC. At age 42 he is also more than 20 years younger than his predecessor, who left Los Angeles having established a winning culture while also serving as a tremendous ambassador for its brand.
“Bob established such a great culture and foundation here. I want to really build on what he started. When I was coaching Las Vegas last year, Bob was great. We got along well and worked very closely together, so I appreciate him and what he has accomplished here, and hopefully we can continue the upward trajectory of LAFC.
“I am honored to be named the head coach of LAFC. The foundation is strong, and I am committed to guiding us to success on and off the field.
“I can’t wait to get started.”
LAFC’s next home game is Saturday, Feb. 19, against the NY Red Bulls at Banc of California Stadium.