The big game isn’t for a couple weeks, but fans can prepare for it with the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s Saturday, Feb. 5, and Sunday, Feb. 6, and Thursday, Feb. 10, to Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
“Think Disneyland for football fans,” said Dan Kitchen, NFL representative.
The experience will offer fans everything from NFL player meet and greets to a walking tour of NFL history. Fans can test their skills at various games.
Games
Fans try to call out kickers for their field goal abilities. At the convention center, they can test their skills.
“That’s definitely the one game where fans kind of enter confident and leave with their heads down,” Kitchen said.
There are other games at the convention center:
• 2-minute drill.
• NFL training camp.
• QB scramble.
• FedEx Air Challenge.
• FedEx Ground Challenge.
• Lowe’s Field Goal Kick.
• NFL Extra Point Kick.
• Hail Mary.
• 40-yard dash.
• Combine obstacle course.
• Bench press photo op.
• Vertical jump.
NFL Play 60 Zone
While older fans can enjoy these events, the younger generation of gridiron followers has an exclusive area at NFL PLAY 60 Zone.
“It’s a chance for kids to put on the pads and put on the helmet and pretend like they’re a football player for a day,” Kitchen said.
In the NFL PLAY 60 Zone, the younger fans can participate in coloring while kids ages 6 to 14 can learn from coaches and NFL players in various demonstrations.
The entire list of
NFL Play 60 Zone events
• Arts and crafts.
• Gear Up & GO.
• Kick, Run, Throw, Defend.
• NFL PLAY 60 Dance Floor.
• NFL PLAY 60 Zone Check-In.
• Play Football Field.
SBX Exhibits
The SBX Exhibits allow patrons to have their photos taken with a shiny piece of NFL history.
“The part that always kind of gets me, that makes my jaw drop, is the Lombardi trophy,” Kitchen said.
Guests should also check out the Super Bowl Experience Autograph Stage presented by Panini. Here, fans can rub elbows with the NFL’s top talents and some of the greatest to ever put on a helmet and pads.
“You name it any, any NFL player who’s in the hall of fame is fair game,” Kitchen said.
While the Lombardi trophy may be on the top of fans lists, there are plenty of exhibits for fans to check out at the experience:
• AFC & NFC Championship Trophies.
• Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
• Chronology of Pro Football.
• Evolution of the Shield.
• My Cause My Cleats.
• NFL Draft Set.
• NFL Locker Room.
• NFL Network Total Access presented by Snickers.
• Pepsi Helmets.
• Pro Football Hall of Fame.
• Road to the Championship.
• Super Bowl Experience Autograph Stage presented by Panini.
• Super Bowl Rings.
• Vince Lombardi Trophy.
• Walter Payton, NFL Man of the Year.
Fans are encouraged to attend the experience early so they can experience all the activities.
“You want to be able to get your photo taken with the Lombardi trophy and still have time to go around and kick a field goal,” Kitchen said.
LA residents can attend early as from Saturday, Feb. 5, to Sunday, Feb. 6, with tickets for $20. From Thursday, Feb. 10, to Saturday, Feb. 12, tickets are $40.
For those unable to attend early but who still want to skip the lines, there is the SBXTRA ticket for $60. That gives attendees priority access to the attractions offered at the Super Bowl Experience.
Metro users can receive a 50% discount off general admission tickets by showing their TAP PASS when purchasing at the box office.
In addition, all military members and their families will also receive 50% off their general admission tickets (excluding the SBXtra fast pass).
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic there in the conference center’s South Hall. The first, second and booster vaccines will be available.
Those who get the vaccine receive a free ticket to the Super Bowl Experience.
To attend the event, fans must wear face masks and provide a negative test (rapid antigen taken within 24 hours or 48 hours if PCR) or must show proof of vaccination.
All attendees must also have the NFL OnePass App to attend the event; included with downloading and registering on the app is the entrance in a raffle to win tickets to the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl Experience
WHEN: Various times Saturday, Feb. 5, and Sunday, Feb. 6,
and Thursday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 12
WHERE: LA Convention Center,
1201 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $10
INFO: nfl.com/sbxonsale