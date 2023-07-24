The picture says it all. A father-son moment captured at an optimal time at a professional sporting event. The dad, Ryan O’Neal, is a Hollywood legend. The son, Patrick O’Neal, enjoys an ever-growing sports broadcasting career.
But the photo is simple, and it is perfect — a pair enjoying the action; sports serving as a hopeful escape from the real world.
“He’s my best friend. I love him and my dad is my biggest fan,” Patrick said. “Hearing him tell me how proud he is of me for my work doing play-by-play for the Angels is really special to me. I made my dad proud.”
It is not always rosy, however.
“He doesn’t always love my choice of jacket and tie or shoes, and he wants me to smile more and tell some funny stories,” Patrick said with a chuckle. “Other than that, my dad always gives me his full support.”
Sports has always created a special bond between Patrick and his father. It was an outlet for Ryan long before he hit the big screen, a big-screen career that has the older O’Neal immortalized at 7057 Hollywood Boulevard.
Trained to become a professional boxer, Ryan competed in Golden Gloves championships in 1956 and 1957. The results were 18 wins in 22 fights with 13 knockouts. It figures that love of the sweet science would overflow into his day job of the last 50-plus years.
“My favorite sports movie is ‘Raging Bull’ by Scorsese,” Ryan said. “I liked everything about it. I thought it was very realistic.”
Boxing, NFL football, tennis, hockey and baseball — those are Ryan’s favorite sports. The latter two have taken on a whole new meaning to Ryan with a spotlight on Patrick.
More than 20 years ago, Patrick shelved his dreams of shining in Hollywood to pursue a career in sports broadcasting. Patrick had some bit roles. Maybe you remember him in “Table for One,” “Time Bomb” and “The Right Temptation.” Maybe you don’t.
But it was an interview for a Sports Update position at Fox Sports Radio in 2000 that was the catalyst to what has developed into an Emmy Award-winning career.
“I’ll never forget the moment when the program director told me I got the job, as long as I was willing to work 12 to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday,” Patrick said.
His famous last name was an afterthought there and then, especially at 3 o’clock in the morning.
“When I first started out as an actor, I was in my late teens in the late 1980s. My dad was a big star, and it for sure helped me get an agent and get auditions,” said Patrick, who enjoyed small parts in huge movies such as “Die Hard 2” with Bruce Willis and “Wild Hogs” opposite John Travolta, as well as the TV series “Beverly Hills 90210” with Shannon Doherty.
“But I lacked his skill and ease and confidence as an actor, and all the casting agents in town soon realized that fact. I also was very defensive when I was younger about being the son of a big star, which looking back seems silly of me.”
Patrick has since enjoyed so many big sports moments while wearing a press pass: USC football with Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Pete Carroll; the Kings winning two Stanley Cups; and covering Kobe Bryant and the Lakers when they won two championships. Patrick was the first person to interview the legendary Bryant after he scored 81 points with a live walk-off interview to the crowd inside Staples Center and on TV on Fox Sports West.
Over the years, he has learned to be proficient in as many sports as he can. Patrick believes versatility is invaluable to one’s employer. He recommends working on your voice and being a strong writer. Also being confident, showing you are a hard and tireless worker and serving as the ultimate team player can help you rise up the ranks.
His latest venture — Angels play-by-play duties — pads an already impressive resume.
“I’ve had the incredible opportunity to do play-by-play for the Los Angeles Angels. I can say I called some Shohei Ohtani unicorn moments as a pitcher and hitter. But calling Reid Detmers’ no-hitter is No. 1 for sure.”
Ryan said, “It’s amazing. I’m thunderstruck. He’s turned me into a real Angels fan, and he’s very good at his job.”
Ryan received his own rare honor two years ago. In the first virtual double-star ceremony in history, he and Ali McGraw received stars on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Dedication of the 2,692nd and 2,693rd Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Category of Motion Pictures came in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic movie “Love Story.” McGraw and Ryan both received Oscar nominations for their starring roles in the timeless classic.
Patrick played a key role in the logistics of his dad receiving the well-earned star treatment:
“I’m pumped we got him his deserved Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he will live for generations to see,” he said.
Despite having more than 60 credits to his name and helping establish the O’Neal name as a Hollywood fixture, the 82-year-old veteran performer is now content at his beachside home in Malibu watching his son take a lead television role on a nightly basis. He is also quick to dismiss any thoughts of living in the past.
“I haven’t started to reflect yet,” the quick-witted father said when asked how he looks back on his legendary career.
“But when I do, you’ll be the first to know.”
Patrick, meanwhile, has the role of a lifetime.
“I’ve had the longest part of my career — playing a sportscaster on TV.”
Patrick O’Neal calls select Angels game on Bally Sports West (BSW) with partner Mark Gubicza, and for the past 18 seasons he has helped cover Kings hockey on BSW as host of the Kings Live pregame show and postgame show.