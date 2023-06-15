A star in the Netflix comedy-drama “Ginny & Georgia,” Chelsea Clark can be described in a lot of ways: Actor. Writer. Director. And, of course, international dragon boat racing champion.
“Dragon boating has a deep history rooted in China that spans thousands of years and has a place historically and ceremonially,” Clark explained.
“Today, it’s evolved into this international sport that focuses on 20 paddlers paddling in sync with the drummer at the front of the boat — meant to represent the heartbeat of a dragon — while being steered by a steersman in the back. This sport has been such a great experience in terms of discipline, teamwork and realizing how much stronger we are together than alone.”
A native of Toronto, Clark started acting at age 6 while also blossoming as a musician at the same age. She worked in local productions and upon turning 11 years old, she got an agent.
Things quickly took off from there in a very difficult, demanding and challenging industry. But it was while in college — the 24-year-old is still working to finish her degree in anthropology at the University of Toronto — in which the unique sport came into focus for Clark.
“I think the team aspect really drew me into the sport,” she said. “Once I had a group to go to practice with, and workout with, I realized that it was really nice to be a part of something bigger than myself. Plus, I love the water, so being able to do a sport that put me in the water three times a week was a huge plus.”
Spending quality time on the water for Clark is becoming more and more of a challenge. In addition to the hectic filming schedule of “Ginny & Georgia,” where Clark plays the character Norah, the peacekeeper of Ginny’s friend group known as “MANG,” Clark has a strong interest behind the camera. Splitting her time between Los Angeles and Toronto, she serves as a writer, director and producer for the Canadian television cult classic miniseries, “Ezra.”
“Ever since I was little, I always loved performing and I’ve been really lucky to be able to pursue it and keep pursuing it throughout my life. I love the technique that goes into acting,
but the raw emotion that is involved in it as well,” Clark said.
“The entertainment industry in Toronto is such a different beast than that of Hollywood. … Growing up in the Toronto scene definitely has allowed me to build more of a network here and also see fellow actors grow up. Hollywood is somewhere where I’m excited to continue to grow friendships and see where it takes me.”
Clark’s career took a significant step forward after being cast in “Ginny & Georgia,” which rapidly became a hit and cultural phenomenon among young adults and adults alike when it debuted in 2021.
The ensemble cast works as a team. It makes sense to Clark.
“The best thing about ‘Ginny & Georgia’ is that there is something in it for everyone. The struggles of a mother-daughter relationship, the nuances of high school, the drama of love triangles/squares. ‘Ginny & Georgia’ is truly a show like no other, and I am so proud to be a part of such a pivotal show for content created by women for women and all.
Clark added that she sees a lot of similarities between working together on camera and working together as a team rowing a 40-foot-long boat, where she participated in an international Dragon Boat racing competition in Hungary and helped lead her team in gold and bronze medal award winning races.
“Truly anyone can be a part of a dragon boating team,” she said. “I think that the skills which help the most were communication and commitment. It’s hard to give up if you’re tired when you have 21 other people relying on you to keep paddling.
“And communication is key when the only way to get the boat to move is to make sure all 22 people are in sync. It’s a really cool sight to see when everyone is in cohesion.”
Clark, who also starred in the show “Rookie Blue” and garnered even more notability playing Esme Song (portraying a high school student again) in four seasons of ‘Degrassi: Next Class,’ seamlessly transitions from job to sport.
She has also quickly adapted to Southern California, where she said the dragon boat racing scene in particularly strong in Long Beach.
In LA, there is so much for Clark and friends to enjoy, on or off water.
“Some of the first things on my bucket list were getting some hiking in, visiting the El Rey and getting to the water. I love the Griffith Observatory hike and getting over to Santa Monica,” said Clark, 25.
“I love coffee so my favorite thing truly is to go around the city and finding all the best coffee shops. I’ve found some great ones in Hollywood and WEHO and I just think it’s a great way to explore the city.”