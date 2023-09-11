Los Angeles has become home to one of the country’s fiercest Major League Soccer rivalries, a match that pits legacy against modernity and invites dueling identities to share a pitch for 90 minutes. On Sunday, Sept. 16, the city’s heart will beat a little faster as LAFC and LA Galaxy clash at BMO Stadium.
“There’s always tension; the derby is always different,” said Jose “Rey” Salcedo, founding member of LAFC’s District 9 Ultras and The 3252. “Even since when you wake up that day in the morning or when you are going to go to sleep and you’re getting your gear ready, you know that tomorrow there’s going to be a war for 90 minutes. … You can see it on people’s faces, everybody’s nervous.”
Julio Ramos, a leader for the District 9 Ultras and director for The 3252, added, “It’s a feeling of anxiety, of getting nervous, and not being nervous or afraid of losing because the other team is better than you. It’s just because you don’t want to lose against ‘them.’”
The past
LA Galaxy started playing in 1996 as one of the 10 founding clubs in the MLS. Named “Galaxy” after the stars of Hollywood, the club has signed icons like David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane, and won five MLS Cups, two U.S. Open Cups and one CONCACAF Champions Cup. In its inaugural season, Galaxy finished first in the Western Conference and has since topped the division eight times in its history, the last being in 2011.
While Galaxy have had a storied past, LAFC stands as one of the new faces of MLS expansion, chasing the glory that Galaxy once enjoyed. It’s a duality that has increased the tension between the two clubs.
“I remember at the beginning … there was a press conference where their president talked about us and said, ‘(LAFC) is just a hat,’” Ramos said. “They’re the club with the most championships in the MLS, but they have not been able to establish a fan base strong enough to be the best in the MLS when it comes to supporters. It’s a little bit of everything that adds up and I think it’s a beautiful rivalry that is growing. … I believe that it’s the best rivalry in the MLS.”
The rivalry has also been fueled by notions of identity, with Galaxy supporters criticizing LAFC for being a simple rebranding of Club Deportivo Chivas USA, a former LA-based club that dissolved in 2014, the year that LAFC was established.
“You can put lipstick on a goat, but it’s still a goat,” read a banner ahead of the inaugural El Tráfico match, referencing Chivas USA’s nickname, “The Goats.”
In response, LAFC supporters have said that they lay claim to LA due to their proximity to Downtown while Galaxy represent the city of Carson, where Galaxy plays at Dignity Health Sports Park.
The script for the rivalry was written long before a ball had been kicked, and in 2017 an LAFC mural in Pico-Union was vandalized with Galaxy colors within hours of being completed. The animosity only escalated once the opening season began.
During the clubs’ second meeting, a hostile draw in July 2018 at BMO Stadium, then known as the Banc of California Stadium, LAFC and Galaxy supporters clashed inside and outside of the stadium. Six fans were arrested and 14 were ejected while 78 seats in an upper corner of the stadium, the section reserved for Galaxy fans, were either damaged or ripped out, according to LAFC.
“We can’t hide it; it has happened in both stadiums,” Ramos said. “I believe that it’s something that we can change. I know that people, the supporters, they will understand that we don’t want (the violence). … I do feel like it gets out of hand at times at both stadiums and we should work on that because we represent the football community to the world here in the LA area.”
Though El Tráfico is still in its relative infancy, it has already become a fixture with history on the pitch. In the first meeting between the two clubs at the former StubHub Center on March 31, 2018, LAFC led by three goals through the start of the second half before a brace from star signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic famously guided Galaxy to a 4-3 victory.
Despite the derby loss, LAFC ended the 2018 season nine points ahead of Galaxy in the Western Conference and won its first MLS Cup in 2022, eliminating its cross-town rivals in the playoffs.
The present
Since the MLS Cup clash, Galaxy have won two out of three El Tráfico meetings, including a 2-1 statement win in front of a historic crowd of 82,110 fans at the Rose Bowl and a 2-0 knockout victory in the U.S. Open Cup at BMO Stadium, where Galaxy midfielder and Barcelona academy product Riqui Puig took off his shirt and held it up to face the LAFC ultras of the North End. After the game, LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini called Puig a “payaso,” meaning “clown,” from across the room.
Puig scored against LAFC in the clubs’ next meeting at the Rose Bowl, but held back on the celebration.
“I was dying to (do it again),” Puig said with a smile. “But the truth is if they showed me a yellow, I wouldn’t be able to play on Saturday (against the Philadelphia Union).
“Maybe (LAFC) are doing much better in the table than us, but I think that when we play against them, at least from my point of view, we play much better football. … I think the philosophy we have is much different than all the MLS teams. We have to go little by little and I think the results are going to come.”
This season, LAFC is chasing a second consecutive title while Galaxy has been resigned to the bottom half of the table. Their matches have often been high-octane, high-scoring affairs. LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta put it down to style of play.
“Both teams are super positive in the sense of we want to score goals, we want to play fast football and get in front of the goal,” he explained. “Sometimes that’s just how these rivalries go. … It’s just two teams duking it out.
“The energy is definitely crucial in these games. … We can definitely feed off of it. It’s a rivalry game, a game that requires a lot of energy, a lot of emotions. But I think from our standpoint, we’re excited.”
For the fans, there’s more than just three points at stake.
“Sept. 16 is an opportunity of kicking them out of their hope for the playoffs,” Ramos said. “It’s going to be a tough game, regardless. They come out and they want to prove that the city belongs to them.
“It’s intense. It’s passionate. It’s a great atmosphere and it’s something that I guarantee that if you go one time, you will want to come back every single derby. … It’s an amazing game that’s growing and hopefully in 20, 30 years is one of the best derbies in the world.”
LAFC vs. LA Galaxy
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
WHERE: BMO Stadium, 3939 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
