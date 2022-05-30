Despite the party taking place more than 20 years ago, Matt Massie remembers well the present he received from his dad on his birthday.
Not only was it unusual; it helped catapult a childhood obsession into a career that, along with his brother, Nick, reaches all-new heights this week in their hometown in front of friends, family and thousands of fans.
The two will appear as part of All Elite Wrestling Presents “Dynamite” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the Kia Forum.
Matt’s younger brother Nick recalls the aforementioned birthday fondly.
“Getting a real wrestling ring for his birthday, part of his Sweet 16,” recalled Nick, who lives in Hesperia.
“That is what he asked from our dad who was, fortunately, in the construction business, so we didn’t think it was a hard ask. From that day on we never left the ring our dad built. We practiced and trained every single day and every single night. Even when it rained, which doesn’t happen much in So Cal.
“The ring was cemented into the ground. It was a tough day when our family sold that house. The buyer had to know the ring came with the house.”
The backyard shenanigans at the family’s Rancho Cucamonga home served as a catalyst for future pro wrestling stardom for the brother duo known professionally as Matt and Nick Jackson, aka The Young Bucks.
Currently signed with AEW, they also serve as front office executives for the blossoming company.
“This has always been our target; we’ve always wanted to run AEW shows in California,” Matt said.
“We know there is a giant wrestling fanbase here. This is largely an untapped market as all the love, it seems, goes to the East Coast shows. In Inglewood, I did a show there years ago and the place was probably a quarter full. This time the place is going to be a jam-packed sellout.
“It will give us a chance to show those we love something special, and we are incredibly excited to perform on this stage and in this type of environment.”
The Young Bucks are calling this part of the AEW Tour a homecoming. After four weekend events in Las Vegas, AEW plays the Fabulous Forum as well as the Toyota Arena on Friday, June 3, in Ontario, mere miles from where Matt and Nick grew up.
Both events will sell out and broadcast on national television.
As children the Massie Brothers were consumed by professional wrestling. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW) toured the country 12 months a year. Las Vegas. Anaheim. Ontario. Bakersfield. Los Angeles.
When a show was nearby, the Bucks were there, including their first show as fans in 1994 at the Rancho Cucamonga minor league baseball stadium when WWE (then known as WWF) stopped by. The card that night included a tag match with one of the in-ring participants being Billy Gunn, who now works in AEW.
One of Matt and Nick’s favorite memories includes their family attending WrestleMania 21. However, nobody in the traveling party sat together at the show at the then-Staples Center, because they could only get single seats.
They are also this week simply excited to drive to work. After all, the life of a pro wrestler is one road trip after another, one flight after another. Being based on the West Coast — along with other AEW talent including Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels and popular referee Rick Knox — already puts these performers behind the eight ball with less rest than their counterparts.
Nick said the special group “bonds… we bond because of how tired we collectively are.”
The tireless work ethic of the brother pair (Matt is four years older than Nick) is remarkable. Both have achieved the fame and popularity in their chosen profession despite not ever working for global sports-entertainment power WWE.
Their “Being the Elite” series on YouTube has more than 500,000 subscribers. They are authors and wrestling merchandising juggernauts.
The self-made Young Bucks are, though, bombarded with ticket requests from family and friends. Nick said this will mark the first time his wife and three kids will get to see him in the ring. Matt has a 2-year-old son who has yet to his dad perform.
“These local events are going to have a unique feel to them,” Nick said.
“This is the first time AEW has been to Los Angeles. I don’t think we will have the issues that you see for other sports events in our area where the crowd arrives late and then leaves early. The fans are going to go nuts, and they will appreciate everything. Those are the types of shows we love to wrestle in. To us that is the heart and soul of the Los Angeles wrestling fan. They are going to be red-hot all night.
Added Matt: “There has been a hunger, bordering on starvation, for AEW to come here that fans have practically been begging us to come to the West Coast. It took nearly three years. We have been dying for it ourselves. I can only imagine how much the fans have been dying for it.”
All Elite Wrestling: “Dynamite”
WHEN: 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1
WHERE: Kia Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Boulevard, Inglewood
COST: Tickets start at $37
INFO: ticketmaster.com, thekiaforum.com, allelitewrestling.com