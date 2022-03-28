Aaron Donald, Johnny Hekker and Rob Havenstein. They were the last three Rams players to lift the Super Bowl trophy at SoFi Stadium in February who played for the franchise when it was located St. Louis.
And Artis Twyman was with them every step of the way.
“These three guys are great players, but even better people,” Twyman said. “To see them win a championship was something really special. I’ve seen firsthand the work and sacrifice they have put into this game for a very long time.”
Twyman did not make a tackle or catch a ball at the Big Game, but he seemingly was just as active. In his 11th year as senior director of communications for the Rams — Twyman oversees the media relations staff — he was front and center for the organization as the team took to the big stage during the franchise’s most pivotal moment.
“One of our organizational goals was to win the LA Super Bowl. This wasn’t just on the field, but in communications, it meant to take advantage of this opportunity to tell every story we could to a larger audience. The NFL playoffs and Super Bowl are national stages where only a few teams are highlighted,” he said. “This was the time for us to promote the team, the stadium, the iconic moment, in ways we may not have been able to do throughout the regular season.”
An NFL’s communications department is responsible for working with media as they cover a team. The public relations staff works hard to craft media messaging for the organization and to assist players, coaches and staff during their media presence. All those cameras and microphones directed as those in the Rams locker room? Twyman and his team there play a huge role, which basically serves the fan who wants to follow every move of their favorite team.
Twyman has earned his championship ring. He broke into the NFL in 2001 as a public relations intern for the expanded Houston Texans and he also worked two years as a public relations assistant for the Seattle Seahawks. From 1995 to 2001, he worked in the Tennessee State University Public Relations Department serving in several capacities, including three years as public information officer.
Content is king. Bill Gates in 1996 wrote the famous essay with that title, and it is something that permeates in the world of sports and entertainment in particular. The value a big-time sports program brings to their community is unmatched, as is the public scrutiny which comes with being a National Football League member. There is an insatiable appetite to know everything, and on the rare occasion the world’s largest single sporting event is in your backyard, it put a unique pressure on Twyman to help the organization produce its best effort.
“It was the Super Bowl, the largest single sporting event. And to have the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl in your home stadium, the first-time fans were allowed back into stadiums, it was a unique moment. It had only been once that a team played in a Super Bowl in their home stadium, and that was just last year. We wanted to be sure to capture this moment and tell our story to an audience that spanned across the globe.”
Twyman’s professional background helped him be prepared.
The 2022 season will be Twyman’s 20th season with the Rams. After being named a finalist in 2017 for the Pro Football Writers Association’s Pete Rozelle Award, which is given annually to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media, the Rams won the award following the 2018 season.
In 2016, the Rams moved back to Los Angeles, where Twyman had to establish new relationships with key media members. He has been active in his new community, too, as Twyman last year served as chair of the dean’s advisory council at California Lutheran University.
It also takes a certain skill set to do the job, which includes around-the-clock team coverage — think 24-hour news cycle — and, in Twyman’s opinion, one key word: adaptability.
“You have to be able to operate in an ever-changing media landscape,” he said.
“What we did last year may not be as effective in the future, and you must be comfortable adjusting to some aspects of what we do to remain ahead of the curve. You also have to treat people with respect.
“Tim McVay, coach (Sean) McVay’s father, says, ‘You compete with your product, but you win with your people.’ I wholeheartedly believe that. How you treat people that you work with on a regular basis is very important to me. Everyone deserves respect.
“Lastly, there is no substitution for hard work. When I talk to students, I tell them there are no shortcuts to get where you want to be in life. The Bible says ‘faith without work is dead.’ No matter how much you believe in yourself or the talent you may have, you have to work to succeed.”
Twyman, one of only two public relations officials throughout the 32-team league chosen to work the Pro Bowl in Honolulu, is now truly at home in Los Angeles. His roots elsewhere laid the foundation.
Twyman earned his undergraduate degree in speech communications from Tennessee State University in Nashville. He then garnered a master’s degree in mass communications from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
And, again, he made that move from St. Louis to this nation’s second largest media market. The St. Louis Rams are no more.
“To be honest, I haven’t heard much of that talk in the first place,” Twyman said when asked if the thrilling victory over the Bengals solidified this franchise’s move west. “I think because the Rams played in Los Angeles nearly 50 years before moving to St. Louis, it was more like the Rams returning home when we came back in 2016 than relocating to a new city.”