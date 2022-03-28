Kait Devir won two awards in her first two weeks in her new role as USC’s lacrosse goalie.
That number — two — is a bit ironic for the New Jersey native, who is nicely settling into her job with the Trojan family. After all, she just transferred to USC after two years at Boston College where she appeared in two games.
Named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week after season-opening wins against San Diego State and No. 18-ranked Jacksonville, this is just how the ultra-focused Devir pictured her sports-playing career evolving after making the decision to leave a championship squad.
“Boston College’s win in the final game was because of the work from every member on the team, including the ones who did not play,” Devir said.
“Our team grew as a unit, and it took every player to be victorious in the end. I am proud to have been a part of something so special. … Very few athletes share that accolade.”
Pictured and focused are also words familiar to Devir away from the lacrosse field. When the 5-foot-5 sophomore is not tracking vulcanized latex rubber balls at a high rate of speed, the netminder is at home with a camera, working hard toward her dream job: sports photographer.
“While I was competitively ski racing in middle school, I used a GoPro so I could study my form to improve my race times,” she said.
“Not only did I see benefits in my performance, but I also began to capture amazing memories skiing with my family, friends and teammates.”
In capturing content, Devir sees many benefits.
“My dream assignment is to capture the big play in a big game but also capture the little moments which inspired me to play sports at such a young age,” she said.
“Seeing photos and videos of amazing, powerful and strong athletes helped formulate my dreams of becoming that, too. I want to give young athletes content to inspire them to play sports.”
Athletes are used to having their photo taken. Devir, of course, takes it one step further. A communication major at USC, time management is a critical skill she learned early on to balance books and lax. It keeps her busy.
Her work ethic is what caught the attention of the USC coaching staff who signed the transfer goaltender in November after entering the transfer portal.
The decision to leave Massachusetts was not automatic for Devir. She had committed to Boston College out of high school, where she was a three-time New Jersey High School All-America selection. Boston College won the school’s first NCAA championship in 2021, after topping No. 1-ranked Syracuse. Devir was in uniform, but despite a lacrosse team fielding 12 players at a time, only one goalie plays.
Devir acted.
“There were days where I didn’t believe in myself or my abilities,” she admitted, “but I would not stop working to achieve my lacrosse goals. I spent countless hours doing extra training with our fitness coach, extra shooting with teammates, watching film and focusing on my diet. I knew my time would come.”
Less than two months after her college team earned its greatest prize in Towson, Maryland, Devir garnered work as a freelance photographer with Athletes Unlimited — a startup league featuring the best players in the country — in nearby Gaithersburg. Devir’s work as a content creator — live posts, highlight videos, live tweeting — gave her a sideline seat. She went from stopping shots to taking them.
“It was cool for me to know that, at 19 years old, I was making an impact on the sport and helping it grow. Now, I’m just so excited to be part of the USC team and help raise the profile of lacrosse in California, whether I’m playing or taking photos.”
Since moving here in January, Devir is getting acclimated to a new environment. USC is one of a handful of Division 1 lax programs along the West Coast. The sport is growing rapidly but can be discarded by those in lacrosse hotbeds in the upper East Coast.
Devir and her teammates, highlighted by Kelsey Huff and local product Shelby Tilton (Westlake High School alum), compete at McAlister Field. The Women of Troy play 16 games in the spring. Among the remaining home games: April 8, April 10 and April 30.
“My dream school when I was a kid was USC, but when you’re a goalie, it can be tough, because if a school has a goalie a year older than you in that position, they’re not going to be looking at you,” she said.
“A couple of years ago, that was the situation at USC: They already had a goalie, so they didn’t need me. I ended up committing to Boston College, and I was beyond excited about that opportunity. Our first season came to an end because of COVID, and my sophomore year we were national champions. It was phenomenal and an experience that I will forever cherish.
“While there, I immersed myself into photography, taking pictures and shooting any possible athletic event. I discovered it was what I wanted to do careerwise, so I went into the NCAA transfer portal looking for a school that would better fit for my athletic and academic career.
“Reflecting on my dream in eighth grade, I was really excited that I was now being given the chance to fulfill my dream and ‘fight on’ as a goalie for the Trojans.”